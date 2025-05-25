Benjamin Sesko and Kaoru Mitoma have been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Arsenal have made an offer to bring RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners ultimately failed to reach their pre-season goals this season with Mikel Arteta’s side to finish the season without any silverware once again.

Arsenal are Premier League runners-up for a third season in a row as they couldn’t get near to Liverpool in the second half of the season.

But the Gunners are already looking forward to going again next season with new sporting director Andrea Berta leading their summer transfer business.

Arsenal have made signing a new striker one of their top priorities for the summer with the Gunners board recognising the need for a top-class striker.

There had been reports that Arsenal were closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP this summer but comments from the striker’s uncle could spell the end to that possibility.

During Sporting’s title celebrations, Gyokeres’ uncle said that “we decided that he has to stay” because the former Coventry City star “loves” it in Lisbon.

Chris Gyokeres told Portuguese outlet Record: “I’m very happy, it’s fantastic. We were here last year, it’s the same spirit.

“It’s the same people, it’s the same atmosphere. Absolutely fantastic! I’m speechless!”

Asked whether Gyokeres could stay at Sporting Lisbon for another season, he added: “Yesterday at dinner we decided that he has to stay.

“Yes, we think so. We hope so, because look… We love it, it’s incredible, the country, the people and Sporting. And the Lions. We love it!”

And now it appears that Arsenal have changed their priorities with a report earlier this week insisting that the Gunners have held ‘concrete talks’ to sign RB Leipzig striker Sesko this summer.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Arsenal have made a ‘very serious offer’ of €100m (£84m) for Sesko ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Despite attracting interest from a number of top European clubs, Arsenal are the side who ‘appear willing to go all out to secure his services’.

Leipzig and Berta have ‘held talks’ and Sesko’s ‘profile fits perfectly with what Mikel Arteta is looking for in his project: youth, talent, and long-term prospects.’.

With Arsenal willing to meet their asking price for the Slovenia international, ‘the decision will come down to the player’ as the Gunners look to ‘send a clear message to the rest of Europe’.

Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo but a move could prove challenging to complete and now they are eyeing up alternatives.

There have been some links to AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reveals that Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has been added to the Gunners’ list.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Not only are FC Bayern interested in Kaoru #Mitoma — Arsenal have also added him to their list for the summer! Andrea Berta and his team are assessing various profiles/candidates for the wing. Mitoma is one of them. Rodrygo is considered the dream signing, but a potential deal is currently stalling due to wage demands.’