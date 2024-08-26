Arsenal, Man City battle for ‘loan deal’ for £70m Premier League star before transfer deadline

Arsenal and Man City are both keen to sign Brighton forward Evan Ferguson before the transfer deadline later this week, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move to a number of top Premier League clubs over the past couple of seasons.

However, the 19-year-old has not yet got a big move away from the Seagulls and scored six goals in 36 matches in all competitions last term for Roberto de Zerbi’s men.

Under new boss Fabian Hurzeler, it looks likely that Ferguson – who has missed the first two matches of the season through injury – will be further down the pecking order after the arrival of Georginio Rutter from Leeds, while Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro have both already been on the scoresheet this campaign.

There have been rumours that Brentford have Ferguson towards the top of their list to replace Ivan Toney if the England international departs before the deadline.

But Hurzeler was positive of Ferguson’s potential impact earlier this month, he said: “I heard a lot of positive things about him. I saw a lot of positive things and we will try to help him. We try to improve him and then he can be a really good striker in the Premier League.

“Evan came back after a long injury, so we have to be very careful. Especially with young players who want to be on the pitch or want to be back as quick as possible. We need to settle them down and then do it step-by-step.

“But he has started training with the team and you can already see why he’s here, because he has great abilities and great skills for a striker.

“For me, the most important thing for a young player – and he’s a young player – is his attitude and his character.

“And when I see him working in rehab, on the pitch, beside the pitch, that is impressive. And when we have video meetings, he’s really into it. He tries to focus.

And now Football Transfers claims that Premier League giants Arsenal and Man City are ‘eyeing up a move’ for Ferguson ‘before the end of the transfer window’.

Despite interest from Brentford, both Arsenal and Man City have been ‘following the situation closely and are ready to make an offer to Brighton’.

