Arsenal, City to battle for $8m MLS teenager with ‘a lot of scouts watching’ star with English passport

Noel Buck in action for New England Revolution in a MLS match.

The Athletic journalist Tom Bogert says New England Revolution teenager Noel Buck is on the radar of three Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

Born in Massachusetts, Buck currently represents England at Under-19 level as he is eligible through his father.

The 18-year-old can also represent Wales through his grandmother and the United States.

He scored his first MLS goal in a 3-0 win over New York City in September 2022 and now has four goals in the top tier of American football.

Speaking about his decision to move away from the USMNT after earning a maiden England U19 call-up in September, Buck said: “I feel like they haven’t really given me the time of day to be completely honest.

“And when I get called to an England camp, you know, it’s an honour for me.”

USMNT and MLS expert Bogert has been discussing Buck’s future in America amidst interest from the Premier League.

He claims that clubs in Germany are also keen but the teenager’s English passport makes him an appealing option with “a lot of scouts coming to watch him”.

When asked which MLS youngster is the most likely to be transferred in the next two transfer windows, Bogert replied: “Noel Buck is the first name that comes to mind.

“The clubs that I have heard have been interested and he has had a lot of scouts coming to watch him are Arsenal, Burnley and Manchester City.

“He’s got an English passport as he is an England youth international currently on international duty with the country.

“There are a lot of English teams that are interested in him because of the domestic status.

“There are some teams in Germany that are interested, but usually when an English team comes in, they usually have more money to spend, so we will see what happens when official bids comes in.

“I’m expecting something to be done in the 5-8 million (dollars) range and then it’s about what the best opportunity is for him.

“Do you want to push for a move to say an Arsenal and then take a loan to the Championship or do you want to go to a smaller club like Burnley where someone in the upper Championship and understand that you might not always be Premier League, you could get relegated.

“Those are the two pathway options.”

Arsenal have previously done business with New England Revolution, signing goalkeeper Matt Turner last summer.

