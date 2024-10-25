Arsenal, Man City in ‘close battle’ for £83m striker as Haaland makes Real Madrid transfer decision

Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in signing Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Gyokeres has been scoring for fun this year, netting 38 goals, which is five more than Harry Kane and six more than Erling Haaland.

It was surprising to see such little interest in the Swedish international in the summer transfer window after he scored 43 and assisted 15 in 50 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24.

Sporting paid around £18million to sign Gyokeres from Championship side Coventry City in July 2023 and will receive £83m if his 100 million euro release clause is triggered.

Arsenal reportedly considered signing the 26-year-old in the summer and were linked with several strikers.

Manager Mikel Arteta decided against the signing, instead keeping the faith in Kai Havertz after a strong end to the season.

Havertz has started the season well with six goals in 12 games but Gyokeres has 13 in 13, which is keeping Arsenal’s eye on him.

The Gunners are still crying out for an out-and-out striker, which could be what finally gets them over the line in the Premier League.

They will surely regret it if Gyokeres somehow ends up at Man City, which will never happen, right? Right? Well…

Man City, Arsenal ready to fight for Viktor Gyokeres

According to Spanish website Fichajes, the Premier League champions are interested in signing the Sporting star in January, joining Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Indeed, City see Gyokeres ‘as a possible alternative to strengthen their attack’ with Haaland without a back-up striker.

Furthermore, Haaland is frequently being linked with a move away from the Etihad and – not only in terms of his goalscoring numbers – Gyokeres is a very similar striker.

Both are extremely powerful and an absolute demon in the penalty area. They are also big and blonde, which is much more important.

City manager Pep Guardiola believes Gyokeres is the perfect replacement ‘should Haaland decide to leave’.

The Citizens have already ‘entered talks’ with the player’s representatives in a bid to ‘explore a potential agreement’.

While City are advancing, Arsenal ‘are not far behind’. The report claims they have been ‘keeping a close eye’ on him and will have scouts in attendance to watch Sporting against the Premier League champions in the Champions League.

It is claimed that the two Premier League clubs are expected to be in ‘fierce’ competition and the winter window could see a ‘close battle’ between City and Arsenal.

The same outlet also has a report on the future of Haaland, who has ‘ruled out’ joining Real Madrid next year as he is ‘determined to stay’ at the Etihad.

Great news for City, that. Horrible news for literally everyone else.

Haaland is apparently in talks over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2027.