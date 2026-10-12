Arsenal vs Man City: Jamie Carragher makes PL title prediction after City beat Liverpool – ‘no one else is’

Jamie Carragher has issued a verdict on the Premier League title race after Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

After the guilty FFP verdict, Man City returned to action on Sunday afternoon, and they maintained their perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign by beating 10-man Liverpool at Anfield.

Without a heavy points deduction and/or expulsion after the guilty verdict, Man City could be involved in a title fight with Arsenal, who returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

And Carragher has noted that Man City’s immense start to this season may not matter, though he has said that City and Arsenal are the “best two teams by a mile”.

“Man City fans will be delighted tonight, of course they will,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Gary Neville podcast.

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“For those supporters who love their football club, this will be one of the great days that they all look back on because they’ve had a party here.

“But in some ways I think almost the feeling around Man City will grow even more, the more they win. Everyone was desperate for them to lose today, most of the country were, and Man City fans will defend their club, I get that.

“But the feeling around the country will keep growing until this is sorted and this needs sorting for Man City as well, they can’t keep kicking the can down the road.

“We need a resolution as soon as possible because we’re watching a game and not sure what it actually means going forward and wondering if it even makes any difference to Man City or the title race with Arsenal.

“They’re the two best teams by a mile, we know that, and no one else is really going to compete with them for the title. We want every game to matter but right now it doesn’t.”

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Jamie Carragher reveals a potential advantage for Man City

Carragher stopped short of saying that Man City are ahead of Arsenal, but he thinks they have an advantage with head coach Enzo Mareca in the dugout.

When asked whether he puts Manchester City above Arsenal at this stage of the season, Carragher added: “I think it’s hard to do that this early.

“But what you would say from Man City’s point of view is they’ve gone and won at two of their toughest venues, Anfield and Old Trafford, and won in very difficult circumstances.

“I’m a big fan of Enzo Maresca, I always have been. I remember him coming here with Chelsea in his first season when Liverpool won the league and Maresca was fantastic tactically.

“It was obvious he could definitely handle himself at this level. Then you think about how Chelsea beat PSG in the Club World Cup, they played the best team in the world off the park.

“I thought it was a great appointment for Man City, they’ve got a top manager there. Who knows how long that will last given the situation but we’ve always known they’ve got great players.”

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