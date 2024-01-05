Man City ‘like’ Arteta’s ‘big transfer target’ who is tipped for exit amid claim he’s ‘perfect’ for Arsenal

According to reports, Manchester City could join Arsenal in the race to sign Pedro Neto from Premier League rivals Wolves.

Neto has been consistently linked with a potential move to Arsenal in recent years but he has been hampered by injuries over the past couple of seasons.

After failing to make more than 20 Premier League appearances a season in the last two campaigns, the winger returned to form at the start of this term as he’s grabbed one goal and eight assists in his 11 outings.

The 23-year-old had another spell on the sidelines at the end of last year as a result of a hamstring injury but he returned to action ahead of the January transfer window.

Neto’s form this season is setting himself up for a major transfer elsewhere amid interest from Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently suggested Neto is more likely to leave Wolves in the summer than January and he’d be a “perfect fit” for Arsenal.

“Arsenal are being linked again with Pedro Neto, and it’s hardly surprising after his fine form for Wolves, while it’s also clear the Gunners are not quite clicking in attack at the moment,” Romano said.

“Still, I think this is a difficult one for January, so it could be one for the summer. Neto was already on Arsenal’s radar years ago, he’s always been appreciated but there are also other clubs interested, so nothing is guaranteed.

“Personally, I think Neto is a very, very good player, underrated at some points. He’d be a perfect fit for Arsenal, in my view. Let’s see how the situation will evolve in the next few months.”

The Athletic’s David Ornstein meanwhile confirms Arsenal are long-term admirers of Neto, but Premier League rivals Man City also “like him”.

“No expectation of him leaving Wolves in January. Summer could well be a different story,” Ornstein said via a Q&A for The Athletic.

“Man City like him, as do a couple of other big clubs. We know Arsenal have a long-standing admiration.”

A report from Football Transfers claims Arsenal are interested in Neto and Crystal Palace standout Michael Olise.

It is noted that ‘any deal for Olise will not have an impact on Arsenal’s chase to sign Neto’. The report adds.