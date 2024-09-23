Arsenal, Man City or Liverpool? Carragher predicts who will win the Premier League title

Jamie Carragher has made his fresh Premier League title prediction after watching Man City and Arsenal play out a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday.

A stunning long-range strike from Riccardo Calafiori cancelled out Erling Haaland’s early finish before Gabriel Magalhaes put Arsenal 2-1 up heading into the break.

There was still time before the half-time whistle for Leandro Trossard to be sent off with Mikel Arteta’s side forced to play the full second half with ten men.

Arsenal almost held on for the win, only for John Stones to score a last-gasp equaliser for the defending champions and give Man City a share of the spoils.

The draw puts Man City back on top of the Premier League table by one point from Liverpool, who are level on points with Aston Villa, while Arsenal are another point further back in fourth.

When asked who will win the Premier League title after watching Arsenal just miss out on beating Man City on Sunday, Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think it will be similar to last season where Liverpool are just slightly behind these two teams.

“By next season they could be really improving and maybe looking to go for it when the manager knows everything about his squad.

“Remember he hasn’t really bought anymore. It’s still last season’s team and I still think they’re the third-best team in the league.

“Looking at the two teams we watched today, I still just think Man City have got a little bit more. When I look at the squads and the attacks… Kevin de Bruyne didn’t play today.

“They’ve got a bit more in the attacking areas, I think they’ve got a bit more. I just think Man City have the edge.”

MORE ON MAN CITY v ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions on Man City 2-2 Arsenal: A quite ridiculous end to a quite ridiculous game

👉 Manchester City and Arsenal share pyrrhic draw with Pep Guardiola left to count greater cost

👉 Tetchy Mikel Arteta gives ‘unbelievable’ reaction to Arsenal draw and red card against Man City

Despite ultimately failing to get the three points at the Etihad, Arteta was still “proud” of his Arsenal players, he said: “We had a very difficult start in the first 10-15 minutes.

“We were struggling to control certain spaces and we didn’t have enough ability to get out of the first 25-30 metres of the pitch which meant that we never controlled the game.

“After that, we started to understand what we had to do, we were much more efficient. Obviously, we were thrown into a context that made it almost impossible for 56 minutes, but anyway, we adapted to that context in the best possible way and the way the team competed was just unbelievable.

“I’m so proud of the team. You can’t be thrown into a more difficult situation against that kind of opponent and the way we handled that. I’m so proud.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal ‘fighting against more than 11 men’ v Man City as referee conspiracies abound