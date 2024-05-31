Man City, Arsenal or Liverpool? Shearer, Lineker and Richards predict who will win PL title next season

Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards are all predicting that Arsenal will win the Premier League title next season.

The Gunners missed out on the Premier League title on the final day of the season as Man City’s 3-1 win over West Ham secured their record-breaking fourth consecutive championship.

Arsenal did their bit by beating Everton 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium but it wasn’t enough as they finished two points off Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Mikel Arteta’s side continue to develop under the Spaniard with a sense that they are getting closer and closer to winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal added Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya in the summer and it is expected that they will strengthen once again in the next transfer window.

Liverpool were in the title race too until the final few weeks but there is uncertainty as to how good they will be next season after Jurgen Klopp was recently replaced by Arne Slot.

Looking back at Arsenal’s campaign on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said: “They pushed City all the way last season and the title race obviously went right down to the final day.

“They definitely improved from the previous season, Declan Rice helped a lot. I think big things are coming for Arsenal.

“If they can get in two more top-quality [players] and add them to what they’ve already got, I think they could do it next season.”

Former Man City defender Richards added: “Agreed, agreed. There’s been massive improvement from Arsenal.

“You just go back to that Aston Villa game when Unai Emery got it spot on tactically. That was disappointing for them but I think they will win it next year.”

And Lineker commented: “Yeah, I think they might.

“It depends on who they bring in but Mikel Arteta has done a brilliant job. You can see the gradual improvement every season and it’s still a young team buying in to what he believes in.

“They’re improving and they’re definitely on the right track. I think they will go very close next season.”

After narrowly missing out on their first Premier League title since 2004, Arteta issued a rallying cry to the Arsenal supporters on the final day.

Speaking at the Emirates Stadium after their win over Everton, Arteta said: “All this is happening because you started believing.

“You started to be patient, you started to understand what we were trying to do and all the credit has to go to these amazing players, and the staff that are unbelievable.

“I think now it’s time to have a break, think, reflect and please, keep pushing, keep inspiring this team. Don’t be satisfied because we want much more than that, and we’re going to get it. Thank you so much.”