Paul Scholes has given his verdict on the Premier League title clash.

Gary Neville is shocked at Paul Scholes’ prediction for the crunch title clash between Manchester City and Arsenal on Sunday.

Defeat to Bournemouth last weekend leaves Arsenal six points clear of Manchester City, who tore Chelsea apart at Stamford Bridge, ahead of the game at the Etihad.

A win for Pep Guardiola’s side and another victory over Burnley on Wednesday will see both team ahead into the 34th game of the season locked together at the Premier League summit.

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While Arsenal hadn’t lost a Premier League game since January before the defeat to Bournemouth, which also ended a run of four consecutive wins, Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t produced a convincing performance for a good while now.

And that stands in stark contrast to the displays of Manchester City, who only now look to be getting into their stride, as has so often proved to be the case in title run-ins under Guardiola.

Predicting the result on The Overlap, Neville was taken aback by Scholes’ claim.

Neville began: “I think it’s going to be a draw on Sunday and I think it’ll be 1-1.”

Paul Scholes disagreed, backing City to beat the Gunners by two or three goals. The former midfielder said: “I think City will win easily.

“Just comfortable. Unless they get someone sent off or something stupid. I think they’ll win comfortably. Two or three [nil].”

A stunned Neville reacted: “Wow… wow!”

Earlier this week, Scholes said Arsenal haven’t got it in them to beat Manchester City to the title as “they don’t win big games”.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I just think Arsenal have gone, me.

“I just think all the momentum is with City. At some point, you have to beat your rivals. I’ve not seen them do it, they don’t win big games.”

Scholes’ former team-mate Nicky Butt thinks Arsenal are showing that it’s an “absolute nightmare” to get over the line when you haven’t won a title for a long time.

Butt added: “Until you’ve won it, or got over that hurdle, it is an absolute nightmare.

“You’re just thinking that you’re going to let them down again, and you can see that now with Arsenal and City, especially with Pep in charge, the amount of times he’s won the title.”