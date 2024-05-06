Arsenal or Man City? Neville makes PL title ‘twist’ claim as he reveals ‘fear’ in fresh prediction

Man Utd legend Gary Neville fears that the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Man City “could be over a week on Tuesday”.

The Gunners beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the early kick-off on Saturday to go four points clear before Pep Guardiola’s side showed their class by responding with a 5-1 win against Wolves later in the day to wrestle back control of the title race.

Arsenal are now one point ahead of Man City but Guardiola’s men have a game in hand on their title rivals heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Man City have Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham to play with Guardiola knowing that they will win the Premier League title for a record fourth time on the bounce if they take maximum points from those three matches.

And Neville reckons Arsenal, who play Everton at home on the last day of the season, could see their title hopes come to an end in their penultimate match against Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “A few weeks ago when I said Arsenal had to be perfect and they have just had that one slip-up against Aston Villa, there’s an inevitability of City at this stage of the season, getting the job done, knowing what they need to do.

“They have got that difficult game against Spurs on paper in 10 days but the way Spurs are at this moment in time I think it will be difficult for them against a City side playing for the title, it will be a difficult proposition.

“As I sit here this weekend, Arsenal and City played really well and did their jobs but you wonder where the title race is going to twist. Where is the twist? City don’t give you twists.

“You always said in years gone by, there will be a twist and turn, something will happen, I’m not sure it is going to happen. What normally happens in these moments is if City win on the Saturday, Arsenal drop points on the Sunday and City win the title on the Tuesday.

“That’s what normally happens. It may go to the final day and if it does then it means Arsenal have beaten Man United at Old Trafford. If Arsenal go win at Old Trafford that’s a hell of a win.

“I have that fear the title race could be over a week on Tuesday. I want the title race to go to the final day, my fear is it won’t if City win on Saturday against Fulham and United take points off Arsenal on the Sunday.

“Arsenal have already proven they are a different side than last season but just feels like an inevitability City will be perfect until the end.”