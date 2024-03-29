Fabregas makes Man City vs Arsenal prediction and hails Mikel Arteta’s ‘complete package’

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas thinks the Gunners will beat Man City 2-1 in their crucial trip to the Etihad Stadium on Easter Sunday.

The Gunners went top of the Premier League before the international break with a 2-1 victory over Brentford, while title rivals Liverpool and Man City played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Fabregas: I think Arsenal have grown so much in the last year

Mikel Arteta’s side are now leading second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, while Man City are one point behind the leaders as Arsenal travel to the Etihad on Easter Sunday to play Pep Guardiola’s men.

Arsenal have now won eight matches in a row in the Premier League since the turn of the year and they will be hoping for a repeat of this season’s fixture in which the Gunners triumphed 1-0 thanks to a Gabriel Martinelli goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Previewing the clash with Man City, former Arsenal midfielder told a Planet Premier League podcast: “I think Pep [Guardiola] always approaches games with the same perception, the same context. To win the game, he will put an offensive team, whoever it is.

“He’s proven as well that he’s giving opportunities to younger players and he’s not afraid to do that. He’s done it everywhere he’s been. I don’t think this will be an issue for him but it will be more in terms of quality and pace at the back.

“I think Walker is such a big asset for them because they can play with such a high line when he’s in and they feel so confident to keep pushing because they know they have two or three machines sprinting back when they don’t have the ball, so this will be interesting.

Fabregas added: “I think Arsenal have grown so much in the last year with these new two or three additions… they look more solid, they look more mature, their ability to counter-attack, to keep the ball, to defend high, to defend deep. They control a lot of variants now and they are a very, very complete team.

“They know what it takes to beat Man City because they have done that already so it will be a really interesting game and, definitely, it will be a big challenge for Arsenal, especially to see where they are at this point.

“But I think they will surprise people because they are a step higher than everybody thinks.”

When asked for a prediction for the match, Fabregas replied: “I think realistically, and I’m just saying based on what I see and what I feel and the perception that I have from both teams, and the news coming out from injuries and doubts… what I have in my mind is 1-2 to Arsenal.”

Fabregas on Declan Rice: He’s the complete package in midfield

Declan Rice has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season after signing for Arsenal from West Ham in the summer and Fabregas has praised his impact.

Fabregas continued: “He’s brought dynamism, physicality, quality, intelligence, maturity. He’s the complete package in midfield, in my opinion.

“He can play also as a double-pivot, he can play by himself, he can play higher up as a No.8 and I think he looks like a very intelligent boy.

“He knows his limitations as well so I feel safe. I see him play and I’m like: ‘I don’t think this boy will make a mistake in this game!’

“Listen, I don’t know what will happen on Sunday, but he gives you that trust that, in midfield, in big games, you want players who take responsibility, have personality, players who you can trust, especially against a top Manchester City team when they have so many players in midfield with so much quality.

“I think Arsenal, Arsenal fans and Mikel, when they have Declan in there they feel safe. That’s a very big plus for the team.”