Arsenal or Man City? Redknapp pinpoints the two matches that will decide title race

Jamie Redknapp thinks Tottenham will have a big say in the title race.

Jamie Redknapp has named the two matches that will decide whether Arsenal or Man City win the Premier League title this season.

After Arsenal beat Chelsea 5-0 on Tuesday, Man City stormed to a 4-0 victory over Brighton on Thursday evening with Pep Guardiola’s side now laser-focused on the Premier League title race after being knocked out of the Champions League.

Jamie Redknapp: Tottenham have a massive part to play

The Gunners remain one point ahead of the Citizens, who have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta’s men, while third-placed Liverpool are a further two points adrift.

Tottenham will have the biggest say in the Premier League title race with Spurs having to play all three title contenders before the end of the season.

Arsenal face them first on Sunday in the north London derby with Arteta’s side knowing they can ill afford to drop any more points.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “Tottenham have a massive part to play don’t they?

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Fernandes, Mateta amazing but Chelsea and Liverpool shocking

“They’ve obviously going to play Arsenal on Sunday which is going to be a huge game. We’ve only got to look at what happened yesterday… with derby matches anything is possible.

“If Arsenal can navigate that one and get three points, I think they win all their games. Then it’s just a question of if Manchester City were to just slip up once and by slipping up I mean a draw. Then it’ll be Arsenal’s title.

“Tottenham have got a home game against Manchester City as well. They’ve got a good record against them.

“Man City are rightly favourites. I’ve not always agreed with the Opta stats, but they are rightly favourites because they’ve got the history, they know how to do it.

“But I do believe that Arsenal are going to keep them so honest I really do. But I just point to the Tottenham game on Sunday because that’s the big one for me. If they win that, Arsenal win the rest of their games.”

Gael Clichy: If Arsenal goes and wins away this puts pressure on City

Fellow pundit and former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy agreed that the matches against Tottenham could really “change the course” of the title.

Clichy added: “Tottenham can really change the course of the race. If Arsenal goes and wins away this puts pressure on City.

“But I don’t see City dropping points against [Nottingham] Forest, against Wolverhampton, against Fulham, but I see them struggling against Tottenham.

“So Tottenham will have a massive say the title race but again that first game, Arsenal against Tottenham will be will be the big one.”

READ MORE: 7th) Grealish, 3rd) Silva: Man City stars ranked on summer exit likelihood with Pep ‘wanting’ exodus