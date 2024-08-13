Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed his 2024/25 Premier League title prediction with Arsenal “expected” to challenge Manchester City.

Last term, Man City edged out Arsenal in the race to win the Premier League as Pep Guardiola’s side clinched the title for the fourth season in a row.

The Gunners could hold their head high after last season, though. After falling apart during the run-in in recent years, Mikel Arteta‘s team held firm and finished just two points adrift of the champions.

Arsenal chief Edu has moved to strengthen their squad this summer as they have signed David Raya permanently, while Italy international Riccardo Calafiori has joined the London club from Bologna.

They are expected to make a couple more signings this month, while Man City have not been as active. Savinho has been their only summer signing, while they have sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

Scholes has explained why he “expects” Arsenal to win the Premier League this season.

“I think the favourites are the same as last year. Man City will be favourites, closely followed by Arsenal. I do expect Arsenal to be the team to win it this year. I think they’ve progressed over the last couple of years under Mikel Arteta,” Scholes said.

“I just think this year is the time where they are ready to win it. It’s not going to be easy, there’s going to be a lot of competition because the top seven or eight teams in England are all good teams.

“But I just think Arsenal will be the team to break the Manchester City cycle this season.”

TalkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham meanwhile claims Arsenal may need to “look elsewhere for a manager” if they do not win the Premier League this season.

“I think Arsenal will win the title and I think if they don’t, they possibly need to look elsewhere for a manager,” Durham said on talkSPORT.

“Because we can look at Arteta and we can go on about how he won the FA Cup in his first season – little bit of luck about that. And the FA Cup isn’t a sign of greatness.

“When we’re talking about sealing the title, they’re on the brink, they’re on the cusp. But they have been for two seasons now. They completely blew it in that first season and last season, it was there in their hands.

“Now Man City kept relentlessly winning, but Arsenal needed to do exactly the same to take the title – and they didn’t. They lost at home to Aston Villa. So I think he’s got to do something very, very special this season, but I do think that squad is capable of it.”