Arsenal or Man City? Scholes makes certain title prediction as Gunners star is told to ‘get a grip’

Paul Scholes has given his verdict on the Premier League title race.

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes insists that Arsenal “have gone” in the Premier League title race as “all the momentum” is now with Man City.

The Gunners have allowed the Citizens back into the title race after they lost 2-1 to Bournemouth on Saturday with Pep Guardiola’s side taking advantage by beating Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

That means Man City are now six points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, while the Gunners will travel to face the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium in their next match.

It is still in Arsenal’s hands if they can avoid defeat in Manchester but Scholes reckons the Gunners have now “gone” in the title race.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I just think Arsenal have gone, me.

“I just think all the momentum is with City. At some point, you have to beat your rivals. I’ve not seen them do it, they don’t win big games.”

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Scholes’ former team-mate Nicky Butt thinks Arsenal are showing that it’s an “absolute nightmare” to get over the line when you haven’t won a title for a long time.

Butt added: “Until you’ve won it, or got over that hurdle, it is an absolute nightmare.

“You’re just thinking that you’re going to let them down again, and you can see that now with Arsenal and City, especially with Pep in charge, the amount of times he’s won the title.”

Former Man Utd captain Roy Keane argued that it is the responsibility of players like Declan Rice to “get a grip” and guide Arsenal to glory.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “Rice has to show more leadership skills. That was a nervous performance. It’s okay being nervous, it’s how you deal with it.

“When a team is pressing you – and Bournemouth really were – when it goes back to the goalkeeper and you’re showing for it, don’t; you’ve got a big target man.

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“Don’t complicate it, especially if you’re nervous. I’d rather be nervous up the field than giving the ball away cheaply in our own half.

“You have to smell these things. It’s not like Arsenal learned from the first half, they were doing it in the second half too.

“People like Rice, talking about leadership skills, they’ve got to get a grip of people.

“People are looking at Arteta, the fans are nervous, no – this is on the players.

“The fans aren’t going to do it for you, the manager can only do so much, he’s got a great squad together in a brilliant position.

“Arsenal have got to get a grip – or it will slip by.”

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