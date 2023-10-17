Walker speaks out on Arsenal-Man City scuffle: ‘It shows the standards I have achieved’

Kyle Walker insists his scuffle with Arsenal coach Nicolas Jover at the end of Manchester City’s loss to Arsenal was “probably a bit too much”.

The Gunners leapfrogged the Citizens in the final match to go joint top of the Premier League before the international break, thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s men.

A deflected Gabriel Martinelli shot landed in the back of the net on 86 minutes to give Arsenal all three points and end their run of 12 consecutive top-flight defeats to Man City.

It all boiled over at the end of the match with Walker having to be dragged away from former City coach Jover during the post-match handshakes, before eventually heading down the tunnel.

Reacting to the incident over a week later, Walker said: “I don’t like losing. A couple of matches before, Nico, who worked for Man City, he did not want to shake hands when we beat them before.

“When we lost, he wanted to shake my hand and I did not take it lightly. Simple as that. I have been concentrating on England but I will probably reach out to him, definitely. I will say, it was probably a bit too much.”

Walker added: “It shows the standards I have achieved and what I have learnt over the years, it is a big match there and losing in the way we did and so late on hurts. But if it did not hurt I am probably at the wrong club as we are title contenders.”

The Man City defender is currently away on England duty with the Three Lions preparing for a crucial Euro 2024 qualification clash against Italy on Tuesday night.

And Walker has been speaking about the dressing room now being a more inclusive and enjoyable place to be, he said: “I’ve been here when it was tough to come to England. Those days when you’re in the hotels and no one talks to you, it was hard. So to come here and to share the moments that we have done with these players, even though we have fallen short, it’s been enjoyable.”

Walker doesn’t think people on the outside of the England squad realise how difficult it is to qualify for a major tournament.

He continued: “I feel what the boss has done and what the boss has created, I don’t feel like he gets the credit for that at all.

“All this has started with him because the older players were here before him with Roy Hodgson… I don’t think we were as close as we are now from when Gareth and Steve Holland first came into the picture.

“Listening to his press conference here, he has to deal with some tough questions. Rather than concentrating on how well we are doing, we are concentrating on the boos and what we haven’t done rather than what we have achieved. It’s not easy to qualify for a competition.

“Have they become used to us just qualifying? Now if we didn’t qualify, God knows. I wouldn’t leave my house. I’d have to stay indoors. We are qualifying and it’s still difficult to leave your house.

“I don’t see the balance of it. We are doing well. Any manager in the world would love to manage this team and, instead of actually appreciating it, we are trying to pick the negatives and say, ‘They didn’t do this right’ or ‘They didn’t do that right.'”