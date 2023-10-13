Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham join Man Utd in race for ‘rare’ £15m midfielder with ‘enormous’ potential

Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for highly-rated Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the best young talents in Belgium and has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

As reported by Football365 back in May, both Man Utd and Barcelona are keen on signing Vermeeren.

It was claimed at the time that Vermeeren could be available for less than €10m (approx. £8.7m), but neither side was able to get a deal done in the summer window. His price tag has gone up since then, however, as he continues to shine for Antwerp.

The Belgium under-21s international broke into the Antwerp team last season and has already nailed down a consistent spot in their starting XI.

He has made 49 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring two goals and making seven assists in the process.

Now, according to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham have ‘been in contact’ with Antwerp over potentially signing Vermeeren in January.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Bailey wrote: “Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been in contact with Royal Antwerp over midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

“Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all keen on the highly-rated 18-year-old.”

With that in mind, we could potentially see a bidding war take place for Vermeeren in January.

One person who is excited by the prospect of Tottenham signing Vermeeren is former Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, who described him as a ‘rare’ talent in a recent interview.

“He arrived in the team by force of circumstance, but since then he has learned very quickly,” Alderweireld said.

“He reads the game very well, his potential is enormous. Have I seen this before? Rarely, I think.”

Reports suggest that Vermeeren is valued at approximately £15m by Antwerp. It will be interesting to see if any of Vermeeren’s suitors can convince the Belgian side to sell their talented midfielder in January.

