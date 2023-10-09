Arsenal v Man City in ‘tunnel bust-up’ nowhere near the actual tunnel

When is a tunnel bust-up not a tunnel bust-up? When it’s a minor scuffle nowhere near the tunnel at Arsenal…

The tunnel of love

The much-hyped clash between Arsenal and Manchester City was far from a classic, so how do you respond as a national newspaper that does not really deal with in-depth tactical chat or, well, actual football? What’s the narrative?

Well, you pretend there was a ‘tunnel bust-up’ of course, evoking images of punches flying and Gatorade bottles being needlessly knocked over. Perhaps somebody held somebody else by the throat as security tried in vain to keep the peace?

You know what’s not technically a ‘tunnel bust-up’? A bit of an argument on the pitch that does not actually incur in a tunnel. It lacks one of the key elements.

To be fair to reporter Jack Rosser, he never claims anything happened in the tunnel. Indeed he specifically says the tunnel marked the end of the disagreement between two Manchester City players – Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker – and Arsenal coach Nicolas Jover.

A number of City staff and coaches then piled in before Arsenal’s security staff split the two camps and ushered Walker and Haaland down the tunnel – both still clearly upset.

A ‘bust-up’ before being ‘ushered down the tunnel’ is not a ‘tunnel bust-up’, fellas. Next time, maybe, you know, concentrate on the fact that Arsenal won the match rather than inventing tunnel-based shenanigans.

By 8.40 on Sunday night, Pep Guardiola had ‘broken his silence on Kyle Walker and Erling Haaland’s scuffle with an Arsenal coach’. Yes, he broke his silence in his very first press conference after the incident. How on earth did he keep it zipped for so long?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola reveals he KNOWS what sparked Walker and Haaland’s scuffle after dramatic Arsenal defeat

It would be really f***ing weird if he didn’t KNOW.

By Monday morning, The Sun are still pretending this is a) a massive story and b) a developing story:

New footage shows what started Kyle Walker and Erling Haaland’s furious bust-up with Arsenal staff after Man City defeat

The ‘new footage’ appeared on Sky Sports just after 7pm on Sunday night.

Oh and by the fifth paragraph, it is demoted to a ‘minor scuffle’. Almost like it was never really a furious bust-up at all. Or inside a tunnel. Other than that, The Sun have absolutely smashed it.

But you know that as soon as the narrative is established, there will be a Trends Writer along any minute. And here he comes on the football.london site:

Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker break silence after Arsenal tunnel argument in Man City defeat

Is an argument in close-ish proximity to a tunnel now a ‘tunnel argument’? For the purposes of clicks, absolutely yes. Even though the sub-headline literally says ‘Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker have taken to social media following their on-pitch rift with Arsenal coach Nicolas Jover after the Gunners’ 1-0 win’.

‘Rift’ is absolutely not a synonym for a slight disagreement that lasts a matter of seconds but at least he knows it’s not in the frigging tunnel.

Oh and you absolutely know that they have ‘broken their silence’ by posting on social media without ever mentioning something really very minor.

But Mediawatch saves our real disappointment for the Daily Telegraph and their headline of ‘Arsenal and Manchester City involved in angry tunnel exchanges’. We expect better.

Jason Burt and Matt Law have a joint byline so we will never know who wrote ‘Arsenal and Manchester City were involved in angry exchanges at the mouth of the tunnel’ about a disagreement that occurred about a metre away from the touchline and a hell of a lot further away from the tunnel.

In the absence of evidence, we will hold them both accountable.

Question time

From Goal:

WATCH: Why did angry Kyle Walker & Erling Haaland confront Arsenal coach Nicolas Jover after Man City’s 1-0 defeat at Emirates Stadium & does Pep Guardiola know what happened?

a) we don’t really know and b) yes.

Just an illusion

”The sense lingers’ – National media react as ‘stark illusion’ emerges from Liverpool draw’ is a belting headline from the Liverpool Echo. Or it would be if Alyson Rudd of The Times had not actually written about a ‘stark illustration’, which is rather less worthy of an indignant click.

Benefit of the doubt says it was just a significant human error.