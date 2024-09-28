Jorginho is considering ending his career at Arsenal and joining their coaching staff

Arsenal man Jorginho is reportedly considering packing up and joining the coaching staff at the club, having been offered that as one of ‘two options’ at the Emirates.

Jorginho is now in his third season with the Gunners, having joined part-way through the 2022/23 season. He’s been part of two second-placed Premier League finishes with the north London outfit.

Given he’s now 32, and won both the Champions League and the Euros prior to joining Arsenal, he came through the door as a senior player, and one highly trusted by Arteta.

As such, a coaching role would surely come to him naturally after his career, and as per FootballTransfers, he could soon move into one.

It’s said Jorginho is ‘considering his future’ at Arsenal, with his contract expiring in the summer, with an option for another year in that contract, and he has two options on the table.

He can reportedly choose to take that extension, or ‘join Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff’.

The potential of him becoming a coach at Arsenal was reportedly brought up when he signed his last contract extension, in May, though he is yet to decide if that’s something he’d want to take up immediately.

The midfielder has not had the most central role with the Gunners, starting in just 10 of his 23 Premier League appearances last term.

So far this season, Jorginho has played just three games. He has only featured in one of five Premier League fixtures, as well as making a substitute appearance in the Champions League, and starting as captain in the third round League Cup tie against Bolton.

As such, there seems a chance he could decide to hang up the boots and move onto the coaching staff. He is by no means past it, but his role is only likely to diminish further in the coming months.

It is likely, though, that Arsenal would want him as a coach whether his retirement comes at the end of this season, at the end of next, or beyond.

