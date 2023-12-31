Arsenal man ‘cost them’ as Wright tells him ‘you have got to defend’ and be ‘dominant’

Ian Wright feels the lack of “dominant” defending from Gabriel Magalhaes “cost” Arsenal in their loss to Fulham, as he failed to “attack the ball” which led to a goal.

The loss to the Cottagers was Arsenal’s second in their last two games, and third game on the trot without a win. Arteta excused the previous two performances, but stated the latest loss was his side’s “worst performance of the season.”

It ended 2-1, with a Bobby De Cordova-Reid finish in the second-half putting it to bed for Fulham. He scored after Gabriel failed to clear when the ball looped over him from a set-piece, deflecting off a man and into De Cordova Reid’s path.

Gunners legend Wright pinned the blame on Gabriel for not being strong enough when he was side-by-side with the attacker.

“You know what I am thinking, because Gabriel Magalhaes is such a big guy. De Cordova-Reid is a smaller guy. I thought he should be more dominant in the situation,” Wright said on Premier League Productions.

He also suggested that Gabriel’s decision-making was wrong, as not only was he not strong enough to stop De Cordova Reid from getting a shot off, but he allowed him to remain in space to receive the ball, when he could have stopped it from getting there.

“Once the ball comes over, it’s over his head, he has to be moving to attack it. Go towards to attack the ball instead of waiting. You look at the space he is in, he doesn’t move out of that space in the whole time and that can’t be right,” Wright added.

“You have got to defend. You have got to be on the move, ready to head something and react to it. Those margins of getting something wrong have cost them.”

Indeed, the goal cost a point, meaning Arsenal are now fourth, two points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and just a point above rivals Tottenham in fifth place.

In a title race, every point is crucial, so the Gunners will rue that they might have missed out on one there, and will hope they can get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

READ MORE: ‘Get out my way’ – Arsenal stars frustrated by teammate who can’t do what Tottenham men can