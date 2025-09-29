Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been branded “embarrassing” for his antics with Nick Woltemade in his side’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Gabriel scored the winning goal for Arsenal in their dramatic win at St James’ Park on Sunday, on what was a very eventful afternoon for the Brazilian.

The defender was at fault for Newcastle’s goal as he threw himself to the ground after being touched by goalscorer Woltemade, allowing the German a free header.

Les Ferdinand was less than impressed.

“When I saw Gabriel go down, I thought he’s put two hands on his back. I didn’t want to look at it again,” he told Sky Sports.

“When Gabriel sees this, he’ll be embarrassed. He’ll be embarrassed when he sees that.

“In real time, it did look like they’d been a push, because all the players started appealing for it. But when you see it again, you think, how have you gone down there?”

Immediately after going 1-0 down, Gabriel got into a physical battle with Woltemade.

There was clearly contact between the defender’s elbow and Woltemade’s face after kick-off, and Jamie Redknapp added that Gabriel should’ve been booked, or even could have been sent off.

Redknapp also fumed at how the melee came about, blasting a common kick-off tactic that ‘does his head in’.

“You’ve got to take into account that Gabriel right now, after that, his head is in a bit of a tumble dryer,” he explained.

“He’s made the mistake for the goal, he’s fuming, and he’s obviously had a bit of a problem with him (Woltemade), so he’s leaving a bit on him. You can’t do that.

“This is a consequence of this silly kick-off that everyone does now. It does my head in. You pass it back to the goalkeeper, it’s like American football, you run past three players and they’re all smashing him. Why? Why don’t you just pass it back and start playing?”

Redknapp added: “That should be a foul. It could be a sending off. It’s ridiculous, but everyone’s copying each other, all doing the same things, and it just causes a massive melee every single time.”

Analysing the incident on Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said Gabriel wasn’t lucky to stay on the pitch, but was lucky that Jarred Gillett didn’t see it.

“He’s lucky he didn’t actually strike him properly, because where he’s got lucky is the referee hasn’t seen,” Gallagher said. “VAR says it’s a red card or nothing, and decides it’s not a red card.

“I don’t think it’s a red card. I think if the referee sees it, he’s certainly going to get a yellow card.

“What was clever there is the referee realised something had happened and he’s just calmed them down and taken the sting out of it.”

Jay Bothroyd added that had Woltemade made a meal of the contact, VAR might’ve had a big decision to make.

“If he goes down there and starts holding his face, they’re probably going to go to VAR and see what happened,” he said. “Then there’s going to be a decision to make.

“The fact he’s an honest player and stood strong…Gabriel shouldn’t have done that; that could have been costly for Arsenal.”

