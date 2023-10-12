Arsenal man reveals no bad blood with Man City star after incident in Gunners statement win

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has revealed that “everything was normal” with former Manchester City teammate Ederson after the goalkeeper pushed him when the pair met in the Premier League recently.

Jesus played for City in six different seasons, and was a serial winner during his time there, leaving with four Premier League winners’ medals, alongside a haul of other honours.

But he’s taken his knowledge of winning to Arsenal, and they seem to be getting closer to ending their Premier League title drought. The Gunners finished second to City last season, and are currently two points ahead of them.

That follows a 1-0 win for the north London outfit over their title rivals on October 8. Jesus’ desire to get over the line against his old side was evident when he held onto the ball to waste time, before his former teammate Ederson pushed him.

The forward has since revealed there’s no bad blood between the pair despite tempers flaring, after they linked up on international duty with Brazil.

“I have a good relationship, not just with Ederson but on the pitch it’s normal,” he said, quoted by football.london.

“Ederson and I spent a lot of time together at City and we were very happy. He knows how fond I am of him and I also know how fond he is of me.

“But on the pitch he defends his team and I defend mine. It was a moment when we [Arsenal] were winning and it’s not easy to beat them [City].

“We were winning and I held the ball there. Anyway, he ended up giving me a push, but afterwards everything was normal. We came together talking. That’s it.”

The Arsenal win was a statement one, and could be have a bearing on where the title ends up. City beat the Gunners to the title by five points last season, and took all six points from them when they played against each other.

If there’s a similar situation at the end of this campaign, that Arsenal have taken three points of their own off their title rivals early on could bode well when it comes to crunch time in the season.

