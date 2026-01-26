Arsenal man ‘nowhere to be seen’ as Madueke is a ‘nothing player’ too

Arsenal are bottling this Premier League title. Some people are loving it and others are despairing. It makes for a great Mailbox.

The biggest bottlers ever?

How refreshing for us LFC fans to distract ourselves from how shit we are by enjoying Arsenal’s latest – and greatest – bottle job.

Let’s make no bones about this. If Arsenal do not win this title, they will be the biggest chokers in the history of sport, bar none.

Bigger than Newcastle in 1996. Bigger than Jimmy White in the World Snooker Championship. Bigger than the Buffalo Bills of 1990-1993, who reached – and lost – the Super Bowl in each of those years.

Bigger even than Devon Loch himself.

Everyone else in the division can’t string two wins together. Arsenal have all their big players fit. There is literally no excuse.

I bet you Gooners are looking forward to that trip to City now…

Dave (LFC – poor champions, but at least we are champions)

…Been an LFC fan for nearly 40 years, Ars v ManU today – one of the few times I have been genuinely happy to see the Mancs win.

Don’t know if it’s because they have become irrelevant or it’s the delight in seeing such a horrible team like Arsenal (and their fans) lose – either way I feel like I need a shower! (and no we aren’t gonna mention Bournemouth)

GY (LFC)

…What a diabolical way to announce you just might be bottling this. With Henry in presence no less. They should all be ashamed of themselves.

MAW, LA Gooner

Arsenal are not good enough

“It’s OK, drawing with Liverpool isn’t a disaster”

“It’s OK, drawing with Nottingham Forest isn’t a disaster”

“It’s OK, losing to Manchester United isn’t a disaster”

I’ve never been convinced that Arteta can get Arsenal over the line and this latest shambles proves it. Arsenal were dreadful defensively (the best defence in the league, supposedly) and going forward, it was like pulling teeth. Saka is the only player who can create anything but he’s overplayed. Odegaard is nowhere to be seen (as always when the going get tough).

“Joke-eres” is the Swedish Nicklas Bendtner and Madueke is a nothing player (almost like the “toxic” fans who didn’t want another Chelsea reject were right). Eze never gets a chance. It’s failure on a heroic scale to have that match attacking “talent” and never look like scoring. All it needs is Haaland to find his form and Man City will win the title.

Matthew, Belfast

…I wrote in last week after the bore draw against Forest and said that Arsenal’s forward line was not good enough. Yes, we then beat Inter, but the Champions League is nothing like the Premier League where most teams sit back in a low-block and pack the box.

Well Arsenal will not win either competition this season with the forwards they have. A failure to sign someone, anyone, who can put the ball in the net better than those players we already have, would be a dereliction of duty by Arteta and the board.

If this is supposed to be the best chance Arsenal have had in years to win the league, then without some new blood up front, it’ll still end in failure.

Jesus is still a waste of a position. Gyokeres simply does not fit this team, Trossard is OK but not good enough, Martinelli is the same, Saka is unfortunately not hitting his former heights and Madueke isn’t a goal scorer.

Havertz – who is our best forward – clearly isn’t properly fit.

So, we need to sign someone who is and who can score goals. I know it’s very, very difficult in the Jan window and that there aren’t that many forwards available, but then I’m not paid a fortune to scout players and report back to the club.

If I can see the deficiencies, then I’m sure they can. To not do anything about it would be to show no ambition at all. And because we don’t put chances away, it puts pressure on the defence. Conceding 3 at home to Utd? Come on! Really?

Yes I’m grumpy, yes it’s all very raw and yes I know Arenal are still 4 points clear. But I am 100% sure that this Arsenal side cannot and will not win the league. The CL is perhaps a better opportunity, but I think our confidence will be eroded and we’ll be dumped out of that as well. One of the cups? Maybe? But really, even one of those would represent a failure based on what could, or maybe should, have been.

Prove me wrong Arsenal. I bet they don’t.

Stu – you don’t need a crystal ball to know I’m right – Gooner in France

…That’s what happens when you have a completely risk averse control freak with an embarrassment of riches as a manager.

Yeah you’ll steamroll most of the non-elite opposition, but at the very highest elite level, or versus a team prepared to take it to you (especially when said team are in your head) you’ll come unstuck.

If I was an Arsenal fan, I’d find it totally unacceptable that Legohead’s idea of coaching attacking patterns of play amounts to relying on some individual magic or on set piece wrestling that sails VERY close to the disciplinary wind at every corner. Put a PROPER elite manager in charge of this squad, and Arsenal would be away and over the hills in the PL, probably for the second or third time in 6 years, and be justified joint faves for the CL. Instead, Ickle Mikel is losing at home to a caretaker who absolutely did have the balls to try to win by taking risks.

RHT/TS x

As I called it; Arsenal struggled

Last weekend after watching Villa vs Everton, I did mentioned that I worry about the game against United. We played so poor, not even one player who I can say performed good. I hope after this game we will wake up and kick on but I doubt.

Also after mid week game against Inter, I did say that Merino is better playing further up because he is careless in position and likes to fall and the 3rd United goal was his fault.

If we end up winning the league it will be because City and Villa allowed us to. We don’t have the mentality to kick on and take control.

Next up is Leeds whom is doing good lately and I see a draw Elland Road.

Lwazi, South Africa

Here’s Stewie: Skip if you want…

I would like to present to you the evidence, that will clearly demonstrate the Anatomy of Delusional Denial from our Dear friends of the North London Republican Party, lovers of Dear Leader El Pulizon. Here are facts surrounding “Best team in the world for November”, Arsenal, and their last 3 PL matches

Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Viking Tom Cleverley starts alongside his fellow Scandinavian performance art expert, Viking Clogger. Midfield creativity is zilch, both are subbed off – too little too late. 2 points dropped, naff all created, no goals scored (The 365 MAGA cohort conclude “Point gained”. Yes, just like when Trump supporters tell us that inflation rising is a sign of economic success!)

Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0

Facing a deflated Liverpool side struggling to beat anyone, El Fraudo – clearly learning from his imbecilic Forest team selection – selects yet again, Viking Tom Cleverley and IKEA’s most static sofa, once again. Arsenal are nervous, create absolutely nada, sterile in possession and, you guessed it, cannot score one single goal. Bournemouth managed 3 at home to a Liverpool side with less injuries than the one El Fraudo faced. Nevertheless, the verdict from Islington MAGA? “1 point gained, Citeh and Villa dropped points”. The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes…

Arsenal 2 ManYoo 3

El Fraudo finally cottons on that you cannot start a match with an IKEA sofa, so decides to stick a beach bum from the Copacabana instead. That decision is neutered by yet again another pointless start for the Master of “Looking Busy whilst passing the ball one yard”, Fraudegaard. Again, Arsenal midfield lacks creativity, lethargic, soporific and dull. Arsenal to their credit finally manage a goal from open play (the opposition scored it naturally) Like Liverpool at home: the Fake Champions-elect are passive, cannot create and cannot score. This time, even Islington MAGA struggle to read out a beaming report of RECORD CROPS (because everyone can literally the barren vegetation outside their window). Their verdict? Errrrm. “The Oscars nominations disrupted the players!”

Lads. Arteta is a Bottler. Arsenal are bottlers. It isn’t deep. They’ve had chance, after chance to wrap up this PL title – first at Forest when Citeh dropped points, then at home to a washed Slot Liverpool. I bet on ManYoo to win this match because Carrick showed against Citeh that he’s brave enough to attack and take risks – whereas, as I’ve eternally maintained, Arteta is a coward plain and simple. What laughable excuses can still be made for this Arteta guy? Imagine spending over £1bn and being schooled at home to Carrick!

Imagine spending £65m on what you thought was pristine Swedish upholstery, when it turns out to be a stale IKEA meatball sub.

Imagine spending £52m on a Chelsea reject that has Zero PL goals and Zero PL assists in over One Year!

Imagine paying the Basque Brendan Rodgers £15m a season to serve up the most stultifying dross. This is the easiest PL title to win and Arteta is bottling it, in real time.

It’s been this way for 22 straight years now, and no amount of teeth-gnashing denial, or laughable spin about Cornerball being a “strategy” can detract from El Fraudo’s mental febrility. No amount of collective November arousal will convince the right-thinking amongst us, that “this time it’s different”. We know and see what El Pulizon is, those of us who are honest in our analysis anyways.

In true MAGA style though, Dear Leader’s Emirates Kool-Aid massive cannot ever refute the substance and weight of evidence against their Loverboy – so in true Trump-fan style, let’s go with incandescent insults! It’s beautiful lads, truly. Keep them coming – as the rest of us kick back, and prepare for The Most Epic Arteta bottle-job yet.

Stewie Griffin (“Zero points gained, could be a vital zero points come the end of the season” 😂😂😂😂)

Football, football, football

Dorgu is basically a Bale regen at this point.

Chris, Stourbridge

…So, 4 at the back, Mainoo in midfield, Bruno at AM and Dorgu beasting on the left does work.

Woah, I’m having deja vu.

Badwolf

(Come on Chazz, tell us again how Mainoo is rubbish)

…When Amorim was sacked there were mailboxers and characters BTL demanding Wilcox be sacked for his role in it.

Wilcox was bemoaned for not signing a new CM, even though the manager made the decision to keep the ones he had and also chose not to play one for made up reasons.

It was also Wilcox who preferred Semmens over Emi the clown and brought in Dorgu, Mbeumo, Cunha and Sesko.

Feels reasonable at this moment to reflect that maybe Wilcox didn’t do such a bad job after all. Maybe it wasn’t the tools, or lack of signings, and more about how they’re used?

Badwolf

Woah there…

Let’s not yet get Carricked away … home matches with Fulham and Spurs are coming next!

Rado, Sofia

Man Utd having some fun

My favourite meme of the year thus far:

“They spent all week telling us how they would beat 2008 United, and they couldn’t even beat 2026 United”.

Also, let’s not forget we dominated them at Old Trafford, and were only beaten as they scored a goal that everyone agreed should have been disallowed.

Lovely stuff.

Garey Vance, MUFC

…People are going to try and downplay this win, just like they did the win against City last week, because a lot of people are invested in United being shit. And boy have we been shit for a long time. But this season I’ve been adamant in my belief that we’ve got a good group of players.

Our problem hasn’t been that our players are shit (with the caveat that, of course, there are positions we need to improve), it’s that we were being managed by a depraved psychopath. I cannot describe the joy, the sheer full-bodied pleasure, of seeing Carrick set up the side using basic football logic, as opposed to the weekly despair at the arrogant nonsense served up by the worst Premier League manager I’ve ever seen.

And now…We’ll see. Next week against Fulham is a completely different test, and we’ll see what Carrick can do with it. But he’s already proved the most refreshing palate cleanser possible.

Have a great week all – I know I will.

Ben

A drunk Man Utd fan writes…

As predicted my Kshs 1000 has yielded 6 fold, and to my zuck mansion with bunker shall be a F365 jacuzzi wing.

My beloved Man Utd love to sit deep, cede possession and do the counter. This is not a sustainable winning tactic in football.

We shall not win vs Fulham. Guaranteed.

Paddy G, Mombasa, MUFC (just realizing this now, but, I always write in to the mailbox hammered, but always read the mailbox sober)