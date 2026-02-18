Alvarez confirms summer preference as Arsenal, Man Utd put ‘offers on the table’ for Atletico star

Julian Alvarez has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Man Utd.

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has confirmed where he wants to play his football next season amid ‘offers’ from Arsenal and Man Utd, according to reports.

Both the Gunners and the Red Devils are keen to bring in a new striker in the summer transfer window as they look for consistent goals from their frontman.

Viktor Gyokeres has been struggling to hit the heights Arsenal fans expected of him after his £64m move from Sporting CP to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Gyokeres has scored 13 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this term after bagging 97 in 102 matches in his time at Sporting CP.

And Man Utd are having similar issues with their £74m summer signing, Benjamin Sesko, who has scored seven goals in 22 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils.

And Spanish website Fichajes insists that both Arsenal and Man Utd have ‘offers on the table’ to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite those offers, the Argentina international ‘has made a firm decision’ to stay at Atletico Madrid as the striker ‘appreciates the confidence shown in him and the key role he plays in the team’s system.

The report explains his decision: ‘With the arrival of a new director of football, the situation changed. Atlético de Madrid ‘s management resumed talks to update his contract and secure it against growing external interest. In recent weeks, the club has presented an initial proposal for an extension and salary increase. The gesture has been well received by the striker and his representatives.’

On interest from clubs, the report adds: ‘Meanwhile, Arsenal remains attentive to any developments, aware that the transfer market may offer new opportunities. FC Barcelona , ​​for its part, is also monitoring his progress as a potential attacking reinforcement.’

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit insists that the Gunners have “a chance” to sign Alvarez in the summer because of the Spanish-speaking players at the club.

Petit told Ignition Casino: “When Julian Alvarez was playing for City, I really liked him.

“He didn’t start every single game, but every time he played… he has been really special. He can score goals and give assists, but he’s got temper, personality, and character.”

Petit added: “So definitely, if Arsenal have a chance to get him, with the connection with the Spanish players and the way they play up front, I think that would be great news for Arsenal. That would be a very, very good addition to the squad and a statement.”