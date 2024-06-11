According to reports, Arsenal and Manchester United have been dealt a significant blow as Benjamin Sesko has “decided to stay” at RB Leipzig.

Sesko impressed for Leipzig during his debut season in the Bundesliga in 2023/24 as he grabbed 14 goals in his 31 appearances for the German outfit.

The 21-year-old’s form had alerted the attention of Premier League clubs and he was initially expected to leave Leipzig as there is a £55m release clause in his current contract.

Sesko snubs Premier League interest…

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd are in the market for a new striker this summer and they are among the clubs monitoring his situation at Leipzig.

On Tuesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted the Sesko story will be “over in June” as the striker is looking to “decide as soon as possible”.

“My information on the Benjamin Sesko transfer saga is that we will not follow this story into July – it’s not a story that is going to drag on all summer, so forget about seeing Sesko in headlines for weeks and weeks. The intention for Sesko is to decide as soon as possible, and I expect this story to be over in June,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“As I previously reported, Sesko has a really important proposal from RB Leipzig. They have presented a big proposal to Sesko, which is not just about money, but also to build the next season around Sesko as their star player and the face of the project. The manager Marco Rose is really pushing a lot, and Leipzig will do their best to keep Sesko at the club.

“Meanwhile, Sesko has three possibilities in the Premier League – Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. All three clubs are interested, but the crucial part is the player.

“It all depends on Sesko now, he has to decide if he wants to go to the Premier League, or stay at Leipzig. He already said no to two big proposals from Saudi, €30m net per season, so he will continue in Europe for sure, and now he will decide soon between Leipzig and any of the three Premier League clubs I mentioned. It’s all on Sesko and it’s not expected to be decided in July/August, but this month.”

PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Ten Premier League flops signed for £221m who will be at Euro 2024, ft. Chelsea hijack, West Ham disasters

👉 PSR victims’ players reassigned: Newcastle duo join Arsenal, Man City as Liverpool buy Forest star

👉 Man City FFP: Pep Guardiola’s 2023/24 players ranked on their chances of staying post-expulsion

Romano has since revealed that Sesko has “decided to stay at RB Leipzig”, but the reporter dropped a hint over a potential “future exit”.

“Benjamin Sesko has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign a new contract on improved terms!” Romano said.

“Decision made for the talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB.

“Sesko will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen’s agreement for future exit.”

READ NEXT: Euro 2024 under-21 XI features one England star, Arsenal target as Man Utd duo snubbed

