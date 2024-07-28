Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of Man Utd-linked Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, who ‘will sign a five-year contract’, according to reports.

Neves is one of the highest-rated youngsters in world football and has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for a while.

Man City have also been tempted to sign the 19-year-old, who has scored four goals in 75 Benfica appearances.

The Portugal international has been in talks with PSG for a few weeks now with Benfica reportedly willing to sell for less than his 120 million euro (£101.4million) release clause.

A move to the French capital appears very close to being completed, with French journalist Fabrice Hawkins claiming Neves is going to sign a five-year contract unless there is a ‘last-minute setback’.

There are still some details being discussed but a move to PSG is ‘expected’ to be confirmed ‘in the coming days’ with the French champions to pay ‘less than 100 million euros’.

Furthermore, there are discussions taking place over a return to Benfica for PSG midfielder Renato Sanches.

There have been reports that the Parisiens would include a player or two in the deal with Sanches one of the most likely.

The 26-year-old – like Neves – burst onto the scene as a teenager for Benfica and featured in all but one of Portugal’s matches when they won the European Championship in 2016 when Sanches was 18.

Hawkins claims that there are still negotiations taking place over a deal to send the midfielder back to his former club.

He adds that ‘the operation should be separated from the transfer of Neves’ with ‘the structure of the deal is still the subject of discussions’.

Another player PSG are interested in signing this summer is Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has also been linked with Arsenal and FC Barcelona.

Williams starred for Spain at Euro 2024, scoring in the 2-1 victory over England in the final.

Barcelona are very keen on the 22-year-old and seem prepared to further cripple themselves financially by signing him this summer.

Williams has a release clause worth around £50m and the Blaugrana will find it extremely difficult to trigger that, with negotiations taking place with Bilbao.

As much as the Spaniard would be perfect for Arsenal, it looks like Mikel Arteta’s priorities are elsewhere.

That, and Barcelona’s financial situation, could see PSG steal a march on their rivals and win the race for Williams’ signature.

Hawkins adds that he is being ‘followed’ by the Ligue 1 giants, with Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho an alternative.

He wrote on X: ‘Nico Williams is one of the players followed by PSG in the left winger position.

‘Paris is trying to find an agreement with the player. Not easy. Big competition from Barcelona which is ahead of the file.

‘Other names, Sancho for example in the short-list.’

