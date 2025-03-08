Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly ‘expressed a desire to leave’ Sporting in the summer.

Gyokeres was absolutely outstanding in 2024, scoring 52 goals in all competitions for Portuguese giants Sporting.

That ridiculous form has unsurprisingly caught the eye of Europe’s elite, with several Premier League clubs adding him to their transfer shortlist.

Arsenal were crying out for an out-and-out goalscorer but Mikel Arteta had faith in Kai Havertz to continue his end-of-season form into 2024/25, which he initially did before dropping off.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and you can’t predict injuries, but the Gunners have been left fatally short in forward areas with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka absent until April and Havertz out for the rest of the campaign.

Gyokeres could have kept Arsenal in the title race had he been signed last summer, but Liverpool are running away with it, sitting 13 points above Arteta’s side in the Premier League table.

Chelsea were also crying out for a new striker but Enzo Maresca was not given one, even with long-time target Victor Osimhen available.

As for Manchester United, rumours to Gyokeres have ramped up significantly following Ruben Amorim’s move from Lisbon to the north west, replacing Erik ten Hag as head coach in November.

The 26-year-old has played the best football of his career under the Portuguese, who would surely be more than happy to bring the Swedish international to Old Trafford.

Winning the Europa League is the only route for the Red Devils into next season’s Champions League, and without being able to offer that, they might struggle to attract their top targets – such as Gyokeres.

Amorim will be devastated seeing the Swede represent another Premier League club, especially with his current strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling beyond belief.

That could well happen, however, with Portuguese newspaper Record (via Mail Sport) reporting that Gyokeres ‘has expressed a desire to leave this summer’.

The front page of Friday’s newspaper said ‘Exit in glory’, as Gyokeres wants to guide Sporting to another league title before departing.

Man United are mentioned as a club interested in signing the former Coventry City frontman, though they ‘could face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea’.

Not only that, but FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also ‘interested’ in the 26-year-old Swede.

Gyokeres’ £85million release clause is mentioned but in a boost to those clubs, Sporting ‘may allow the forward to leave for around £68.5m’.

Again, the Red Devils’ expected failure to qualify for the Champions League ‘could dent their chances of convincing’ Gyokeres to move to Manchester in the summer transfer window.

An alternative option is Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has 25 goals in his last 40 Premier League appearances.

