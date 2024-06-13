According to reports, Victor Osimhen is ‘convinced’ he’ll join a Premier League club this summer amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Osimhen was heavily linked with a move away from Napoli last summer after he scored 26 goals in his 32 appearances en route to the Italian giants winning the Serie A title in 2022/23.

Napoli priced the 25-year-old out of a move elsewhere last summer but an exit is more likely ahead of next season as the club suffered a major fall from grace in 2023/24.

They finished 10th in Serie A but Osimhen impressed as he scored 15 goals in his 25 appearances in the league.

At the end of last year, Osimhen penned a new contract which runs until 2026, but this deal includes a release clause believed to be worth around £101m.

At the start of this year, Osimhen fuelled exit reports by revealing he’s “already his decision on his next step”.

“I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.”

In a boost to Osimhen, several elite European clubs are in the market for a new striker this summer, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd mooted as potential destinations.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the striker’s “priority remains to leave Napoli this summer”.

“I’ve had some Chelsea fans asking me again about Victor Osimhen as this story has seemed quiet recently. I still see Osimhen leaving, but at the moment the reality is that it is quiet, so we can only wait and see what happens,” Romano said.

“Osimhen will meet with his agent in the next few days to assess all the options and decide what’s best for him. Osimhen’s priority remains to leave Napoli this summer, the plan has not changed.”

Arsenal reportedly identified RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as their main summer target, but they are not looking elsewhere as the 21-year-old has committed his future to the Bundesliga outfit by signing a new contract.

According to reports in Italy, Osimhen is ‘waiting for the Premier League’ and Arsenal have ‘spoken to’ his agent about signing him. PSG and Saudi Pro League clubs are also mentioned in the report as potential destinations.

But another report in Italy claims Saudi clubs are ‘pressuring’ Osimhen to move to the Middle East, but he is ‘convinced that in the end one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United will buy him’.

