Arsenal, Man Utd target Gyokeres speaks out on next club after 39th goal leads Sporting to title

Arsenal and Man Utd transfer target Viktor Gyokeres has spoken about his future after helping Sporting Lisbon to the Portuguese top-flight title.

Gyokeres and Pedro Goncalves scored the goals in a 2-0 win over Vitoria SC to secure the Liga Portugal title for the second successive season.

It was closely fought title race with runners-up Benfica finishing just two points adrift of Sporting with Gyokeres’ goals making the difference.

The goal on Saturday took the Sweden international’s tally to 39 goals in 31 Portuguese top-flight matches with Gyokeres scoring another 14 in all competitions this term.

And that form has attracted interest from all over Europe with clubs in the Premier League keen to bring him back to England after his spell at Coventry City between 2021 and 2023.

Arsenal and Man Utd seem to be the two clubs most keen on Gyokeres as it stands and the Swede is expected to leave the Portuguese outfit in the summer.

Man Utd have him on their radar with multiple other striker targets, while Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta seems to have decided that Gyokeres will be their top target.

Although the Gunners are yet to make a formal offer for Gyokeres, Arsenal are putting together an offer of around £200k a week to convince the Sporting Lisbon striker to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

And, after controlling a loose ball in the box before dribbling round the goalkeeper and defender to slot in the second goal on Saturday, Gyokeres responded to rumours about his future.

When asked about his future by Sport TV, Gyokeres replied: “It’s football, I’m still here. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Nobody can predict the future.”

Former Huddersfield and Reading defender Naby Sarr insists Gyokeres is “poison” after coming up against him multiple times in the Championship.

Sarr told RMC Sport: “I dealt with two Gyokeres’. The first was already tough and strong, despite a lot of shortcomings.

“It was easy to stop him, his game was very readable. In the end, it was no longer the same story. He became ultra-complete, one of the best players I’ve faced. Speed, power, efficiency, technical accuracy… he worked on all these aspects.”

He added: “What sets him apart from the others is that he’s not lazy. His mindset has always been to tell himself that no ball is unplayable. Even if he seems unexploitable and is five meters behind, he’ll go for it. He’s poison.”