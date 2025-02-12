Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing Atalanta and Italy striker Mateo Retegui, according to reports.

Retegui is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe this season, scoring 23 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.

He has a ridiculous record of 66 minutes per goal in Serie A in 2024/25, which is the best ratio out of every player in Europe’s top five leagues with at least 1000 minutes played.

His form has caught the eye of several European clubs, including Man Utd and Arsenal.

Both clubs are crying out for a new striker but did not sign one in the winter transfer window.

👉 READ MORE: Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘plans over 100 staff redundancies’ to ‘increase funds’ for Amorim signings

The Red Devils decided to spend their limited funds on a new wing-back in youngster Patrick Dorgu, while the Gunners did not bring in a single player.

Mikel Arteta might live to regret that after Gabriel Martinelli joined Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus on the injury list.

A new striker is expected to be a priority for Arteta and Ruben Amorim at the end of the season, and Retegui is an option.

According to reports in Spain, there are three teams ‘looking to sign’ the Atalanta striker, who is enjoying a ‘huge breakout’ this term.

Indeed, his form ‘has not gone unnoticed by major European clubs’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd pair among top 10 Premier League players to have racked up most minutes

👉 Life after Man Utd? Pogba second-worst in ranking of post-Fergie departees…

👉 Man Utd transfer plan pays off as Berrada ‘call’ revealed in encouraging permanent Antony transfer message

As well as Man Utd and Arsenal, there is interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The report states that Atalanta will not sell Retegui for ‘less than 50-60 million euros’ (£41.6-49.9m).

Specifically on Amorim’s side, it is claimed that the Portuguese head coach is seeking a new offensive figure to strengthen their attack’.

This comes due to the ‘uncertainties’ over Rasmus Hojlund, who only has two Premier League goals this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are ‘searching for a reliable striker and sees Retegui as an ideal solution’.

With PSG also in the race, Luis Enrique is believed to be interested in signing a striker after losing Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Man Utd have signed a striker in the last two summer transfer windows, spending £61.5m on Hojlund in August 2023 and £35m on Joshua Zirkzee last July.

Both players have been massively underwhelming this season. Zirkzee scored on his debut for the club but did not kick on after doing so.

Hojlund, meanwhile, has as many goal contributions in the Premier League this season as actual goalkeeper Ederson.

👉 READ NOW: Haaland dumps Inzaghi out of top ten for all-time Champions League knockout goals