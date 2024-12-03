‘I’d be shocked’ – Merson makes Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction as Amorim faces first big test

Paul Merson doesn’t see any other outcome than a “comfortable and easy” victory for Arsenal against Man Utd on Wednesday night.

The Gunners have been back in good form again recently with three wins in a row in all competitions after a spell of four Premier League matches without a win.

Arsenal, who are still nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool, have moved up to second in the Premier League table with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest and a 5-2 victory over West Ham.

Man Utd are in a decent run of form too with Ruben Amorim’s side taking their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four matches with a 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

Amorim has continued Ruud van Nistelrooy’s solid work as interim boss by grabbing four points from his opening two Premier League matches against Ipswich Town and the Toffees.

Man Utd travel to the Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal on Wednesday night and Merson would “be shocked” if the Gunners don’t beat the Red Devils by three or four goals.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “I don’t see anything but an Arsenal win here, it will be comfortable and easy.

“I’d even go three or four nil to Arsenal in this one, they will destroy Manchester United.

“We shouldn’t get carried away by that Manchester United win against Everton. I watched them against Bodo/Glimt and they weren’t great.

“Ipswich were also by far the better team when they met during Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge.

“Considering how well Arsenal are playing now, I’d be shocked if they don’t win three or four nil at the Emirates.

“Arsenal work day in and day out on their set-pieces and it’s clearly showing this season. It’s not just luck that they are scoring so much from such situations.

“However, the one thing that could work in favour of United in this game is the suspension of Lisandro Martinez. He’s not the tallest of defenders and will now most likely be replaced by Harry Maguire, who is like a magnet when defending set-pieces.

“But United are still working on their best shape under Amorim, while Arsenal under Arteta are flying at the moment. The Arsenal players know everything about their game and you will see that on the pitch in this game.

“I don’t see any other result than an Arsenal win, but I will go kind on the scoreline. Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United.”