Arsenal, Man Utd ‘offered’ two-time Premier League winner as Euro giants seek ‘quick response’

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has reportedly been ‘offered’ to multiple Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Sane, 29, is out of contract this summer and is expected to leave Bavaria after scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 29 Bundesliga matches this season.

The former Manchester City star has been long-linked with a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Liverpool often mentioned as potential suitors.

Sane’s Premier League comeback could happen next season as he is set to explore free agency and has been ‘offered’ to at least five English clubs, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The report says the German’s Bayern future is hanging in the balance as talks over a contract extension continue to stall and the Bundesliga champions are now seeking a definitive answer from the player by the end of the week.

Bayern have been in discussions with Sane over a new deal, but there remains a ‘big gap’ between the two parties on terms.

It’s claimed that Sane has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The ex-City winger is understood to be open to a return to English football, and several of the clubs mentioned are in the market for wide attackers this summer.

Sane made his name in the Premier League with City before moving to Bayern in 2020 for around £45m.

While he’s shown flashes of brilliance in the Bundesliga, he hasn’t always been consistent — and Bayern’s apparent willingness to part ways suggests both parties could be ready for a fresh start.

Competition for places at the Allianz Arena has always been fierce for Sane, with Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala all vying for the wide positions under Vincent Kompany, while he has previously competed with the likes of Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho.

Elsewhere, L’Équipe report that Sane is also attracting surprise interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Fresh from securing Champions League football for next season, the French club are reportedly preparing an ‘ambitious’ move to bring the Germany international to the Stade Velodrome.

Whether they can meet his salary demands or convince him to forgo a return to the Premier League remains to be seen.

Either way, it looks increasingly likely that Sane’s five-year stay in Bavaria is approaching its end.

Arsenal are in the market for an elite left-sided forward and are expected to look elsewhere, with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams reportedly high on their list of targets.

A report on Thursday claimed the Spain international is already house hunting in London, adding further fuel to the transfer speculation fire.