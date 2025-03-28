According to reports, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko, who will ‘move to England’ this summer.

Sesko has emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe and has been linked with several elite clubs over the past year.

The 21-year-old has 17 goals and six assists in his 36 appearances across all competitions this season and it’s been widely reported that he will leave Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig this summer.

The Slovenia international came close to departing RB Leipzig last summer as he was Arsenal’s leading target, but he eventually opted to extend his contract with the German side until 2029.

Sesko will not see out this deal, though. RB Leipzig have purely acted to maintain the forward’s value and it’s been widely reported that they will let him leave this summer.

As mentioned, Arsenal were keen to sign Sesko during last year’s summer transfer window and they opted against signing an alternative after he penned a new deal.

Arsenal also didn’t recruit a striker in January, so they are crying out for at least one new forward heading into this summer’s window.

A new report from German outlet BILD has revealed the ‘truth’ on what Sessko ‘thinks about his future’ with his ‘handshake agreement’ with Leipzig ‘stipulating that the club is willing to discuss offers starting at €70 million’ (around £58m).

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal are not alone in targeting Sesko as the report claims Man Utd, Bayern Munich and AC Milan also have him ‘on their shortlist’.

The report states Sesko ‘feels ready for the next step’ and the chances of him staying at Leipzig beyond this summer are ‘very slim’.

Despite interest from Bayern Munich, Sesko has reportedly decided to ‘move to England’.