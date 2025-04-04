Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly made a decision on his ‘first choice’ summer transfer amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Gyokeres is on the radar of several elite European clubs, as he is among the leading scorers in 2025.

The former Coventry City star joined Sporting Lisbon for around £15m during the 2023 summer transfer window and has established himself as one of the leading strikers in Europe.

The 26-year-old has had a meteoric rise over the past two seasons, grabbing 86 goals and 26 assists in his 93 appearances for Sporting Lisbon across all competitions.

Gyokeres is expected to be on the move this summer and could move to the Premier League with Arsenal and Man Utd among the clubs in the market for a new striker.

The Gunners are crying out for a new forward as they have been ineffective in attack this season and are currently playing Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus injured.

Man Utd, meanwhile, need to sign an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee and are linked with Gyokeres, who worked with Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

A report from GiveMeSport has revealed a ‘major development’ with Gyokeres and his team making Arsenal his ‘first choice destination.

There are said to be two ‘key’ factors behind this decision. The report explains:

‘Over the last couple of weeks, it has become apparent to Gyokeres just how serious Arsenal’s interest has become. ‘We can reveal that the Swedish star’s representatives have indicated that a move to the Emirates is hugely appealing and they are ready to make it their first choice for this summer. ‘They are understood to have been impressed with Arsenal’s approach to the situation and that is key for Gyokeres. ‘His next club has little to do with money for him, as we revealed on TBR Football – the project is key for him as he thinks about his career path rather than riches and finances of any move.’

TalkSPORT also claims Gyokeres is keen on a move to Arsenal, which is an ‘enormous boost’ to Mikel Arteta’s side.