Arsenal, Man Utd target ‘on his way to Tottenham’ as Romano gives sudden ‘here we go’

After rejecting the chance to join Tottenham, Bayern Munich teenager Mathys Tel has agreed to join the Premier League club, according to reports.

Tottenham appear to have won the race for the Frenchman’s signature after he asked to leave Bayern.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all discussed a transfer but Spurs were the only club to make an offer.

They reportedly agreed a £50million fee with Bayern but the player was not keen on the move, turning down the chance to play for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

However, out of the blue, Tel has changed his mind and is on route to London to sign for Spurs.

This was first reported by Florian Plettenberg and has since been confirmed by Fabrice Hawkins and Fabrizio Romano, who has given the transfer a sudden ‘here we go’.

Plettenberg shared on social media that Tel is ‘on his way to Tottenham’ and ‘wants to join now’.

Hawkins then reported the loan before Romano confirmed that the two clubs have reached an agreement.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Mathys Tel to Tottenham on loan, here we go! Straight loan and NO buy option clause.

‘Agreement reached between clubs as Bayern have accepted player’s decision and player on his way with agent Gadiri Camara. Deal in place.’

He then shared a picture of Tel flying to London with his agent, which has been described as a ‘big surprise on deadline day’. Not half.

It has been a busy end to the January transfer window for Spurs, who hijacked Wolves’ pursuit of centre-back Kevin Danso and also tried to sign Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Daniel Levy has clearly been given a kick up the backside from angry supporters and reportedly made a £70m offer to sign Guehi over the weekend.

