According to reports, Arsenal and Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee has ‘expressed’ his ‘preferred’ next destination ahead of the summer.

The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks at Bayern Munich but he left the Bundesliga giants in 2022 to join Serie A outfit Bologna on a permanent deal.

Serie A ‘revelation’

The 2023/24 campaign has been a breakout season for the young forward, who has 11 goals and six assists in his 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

Zirkzee‘s form for Bologna has fuelled talk linking him with a move to the Premier League in the summer.

Arsenal and Man Utd have been mooted as potential destinations as the Big Six pair are likely to be in the market for a new striker in the summer.

Earlier this year, a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Zirkzee “would like to stay in Italy” amid interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

“Milan will try to work out whether they can do a deal for Zirkzee including Alexis Saelemakers [AC Milan winger currently on loan at Bologna] – money plus Saelemakers,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“There are a lot of clubs following Zirkzee and his development, clubs in England too, and it’s probably too soon to say with certainty what will happen. But in April or May we’ll see if they start talks with Bologna.

“One of the reasons Milan still see him as a possibility is that right now, Zirkzee would like to stay in Italy. Obviously this can change, depending on the offers that come in, but that’s his position right now.”

‘Preferred’ destination

According to Spanish outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Fichajes), the Serie A ‘revelation’ has attracted the ‘attention’ of Arsenal, Man Utd and Juventus but he would ‘prefer’ to sign for AC Milan.

It is noted that AC Milan are ‘preparing a tempting offer’ for Zirkzee, who is expected to cost a similar amount to Man Utd’s Rasmus Hojlund. The report explains.

‘Zirkzee has expressed his preference for Milan and has instructed his agents to pave the way for this desired transfer. The Rossoneri have a rich history with Dutch footballers, which could influence the striker’s decision. ‘Milan are preparing a tempting offer for Bologna, which would include €50 million in cash in addition to the permanent ownership of Alexis Saelemaekers, who is already on loan at the club this season. This last detail would facilitate the negotiation between both teams. ‘Zirkzee’s value is estimated at a figure similar to that paid by Manchester United for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, which amounted to €75 million plus bonuses. ‘This represents an opportunity for Bologna to maximize profits from him, especially considering that they still owe a percentage of the sale fee to Bayern Munich, the club from which they acquired the player in 2022. ‘In this context, Milan emerges as Zirkzee’s preferred destination, and the Italian club is determined to do everything possible to secure his signature before other clubs get involved in the negotiation. The next transfer window could be decisive for the future of the promising Dutch striker.’

