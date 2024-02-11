Reported Arsenal and Manchester United target Ivan Toney has joked that Brentford head coach Thomas Frank “doesn’t want” him.

Toney returned from his betting ban last month and he has immediately hit the ground running as Brentford’s relegation fears have eased.

With Toney, the Bees have won two of their last four games and the striker has netted three goals in his four Premier League appearances this season.

After the England international netted 20 Premier League goals last season, Toney was initially expected to leave Brentford in January but he did not end up getting a move as Premier League clubs were impacted by Financial Fair Play.

It feels inevitable that Toney will leave Brentford in the summer with Arsenal and Chelsea among the clubs expected to target a new striker.

Earlier this month, Danish magazine Tipsbladet quoted Frank saying that Toney “will most likely be sold” in the summer.

“It’s quite obvious that Ivan Toney will most likely be sold in the summer,” Frank said.

He added: “This winter, we actually had no bids for him, but it would surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs interested in him.”

Frank later moved to set this story straight as “Google Translate is not always the best”.

“You always need to be aware of translation,” Frank said. “Google Translate is not always the best.

“It’s the same message as the whole time, I would love him to stay forever. The reality is he’s got one more year left on his contract in the summer. I think he’s been pretty open about playing for a top club in the future.

“There’s a couple of scenarios; he leaves in the summer, he leaves in the winter, or he stays until the end.

“If he’s leaving – whatever, summer, winter or the summer after – I think it will be fantastic seeing him playing for a top club.”

Toney has now joked that Frank’s recent comments prove that he “doesn’t want” him at Brentford.

“I’m a Brentford player at the moment,” Toney said during an interview for BBC’s Match of the Day.

“Nobody can predict the future, whatever happens happens, but the main thing and the main focus right now is do well for Brentford, keep them in the league, getting goals and three points.”

He then joked: “I see that [Frank’s comments] as he doesn’t want me!”

“The manager has said what he’s said but I can’t make clubs come and get me. I’ve just got to keep doing what I do and that’s score goals. What will be will be.”

A recent report from HITC indicated ‘Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Chelsea all are interested in signing Toney’.

Regarding Toney’s valuation, the report added: ‘Sources have told HITC that Brentford wanted £80 million for Toney in the January transfer window. No club was willing to pay that. We understand that the striker’s price in the summer of 2024 will be around £50 to £60 million.’