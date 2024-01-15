Arsenal, Man Utd target gives transfer green light as report reveals ‘inaccurate cut-price deal’ details

According to reports, Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana has his eye on a specific transfer amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Onana has been one of Everton’s best players since joining the Premier League club during the 2022/23 summer transfer window. The Toffees paid around £33m to beat West Ham in the race to land the Belgium international.

The defensive midfielder’s form in the Premier League is starting to attract the attention of Big Six clubs as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with him in recent weeks.

Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs restricted by Financial Fair Play issues after they spent around £200m during the recent summer transfer window.

After recruiting Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s deal for David Raya had to be structured as a loan with an obligation to buy so they could get around their FFP problems.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Onana is “open to Arsenal in particular” but they are “unable to proceed” with a deal in January.

“Everton want to keep hold of Amadou Onana, and if they are to change that stance they would expect £50million or more. Let’s not forget that Everton paid Lille £33million,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“We have seen links with Manchester United and Arsenal, but nothing is advanced and both sides would be unable to proceed in January at that kind of price even if they wanted to.

“The idea that Everton will offer a cut-price deal, due to their financial situation, is inaccurate to my understanding. It might be different in the summer, but Onana is not a player Everton want – or plan – to lose mid-season.

“Onana is open to Arsenal in particular, but I am not aware of anything progressing at this stage.”

Earlier this month, Gunners legend Ray Parlour encouraged his former club to sign Onana this month as they “need to replace” Thomas Partey.

“I think Thomas Partey is the big question because it looks like he’s going to be on his way. You need to replace him, which is difficult. When he’s in the team, he’s a decent player in that central midfield area,” Parlour said in an interview with BettingSites.

“I think Arsenal are looking for the future there. Maybe Partey moves on this window. We don’t know. Partey has been linked with Saudi Arabia and places like that. You always have to look for a replacement. Squad depth is so important now because of the games you play, Champions League – you want to be competing in that every single season.

“Everybody’s available and I know Everton probably need a bit of money as well to come in. That’s where Arsenal might be a little bit cheeky and say to Everton, ‘we can give you this for Onana, take it or leave it’, see what Everton say.”