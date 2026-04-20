Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard has come under criticism following his side’s defeat to Manchester City, with images emerging of the Gunners captain not being happy with his team-mate Gabriel Martinelli at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday to enhance their chances of winning the title this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are only three points behind leaders Arsenal in second place and have a game in hand.

Although Arsenal’s performance against Man City was encouraging, it was the home side that picked up all three points from the potential title-decider.

Well-known journalist Henry Winter believes that it was Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s substitutions that needed to be criticised.

The English football expert, who has 1.1million followers on X, believes that Arteta should have taken off Martin Odegaard instead of Eberechi Eze.

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Leandro Trossard came in place of Eze in the 74th minute, while attacking midfielder Odegaard finished the game.

Winter wrote on X at 6:55pm on April 19: “Never mind the symbolics. Arsenal lit a fire at their training ground as a motivational image.

“But it was Manchester City who brought the fire to the game. City dared more and deservedly won. Better principles – more attacking. Better team – more leaders. Better manager – more adventurous and experienced.

“And so it’s advantage a fired-up City in the title race. Pep Guardiola and his big-game hunters can smell wounded foe, can sense victory will be theirs.

“City have big players relishing the pressure in the biggest game of the season. Bernardo Silva outstanding, small of frame but huge of heart. He’ll be hugely missed as ball-winning player, creative player, team player and role model.

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“Rodri commanding. Haaland pouncing when opportunity knocked. Cherki dribbling and dazzling. O’Reilly so young but so mature in his positioning and decision-making. Guehi a top defender and leader, such a massively influential signing in January.

“Arsenal? Second again? They need more than fire now. They need City to slip up. Guardiola’s side do still have to go Everton and Bournemouth but they have the belief and the momentum. They know the way to the finishing line, it’s a muscle memory.

“Arsenal tried hard. They were gritty, good pressing first half, some promising counters but they dropped off, invited City on and Pep’s men need no second invitation.

“Arsenal invested heavily this season, and will doubtless do so again this summer, as the years of hurt lengthens since the Invincibles. Arteta needs more flair as much as fire.

“He also needs a re-think on his approach. His subs will come under scrutiny. Arteta inexplicably kept the fading Odegaard on.

“Odegaard embodies Arsenal’s nice, neat football but doesn’t hurt elite opponents enough. Arteta could have moved Eze central not taken him off.

“Arsenal will argue fine lines, Havertz had a huge chance at the death, but were fortunate that Gabriel was not sent off for pushing his forehead into Haaland’s.

“If/when the fire is fully extinguished, the Arsenal inquest will be long and painful. It sounds like it’s already begun amongst their fans, their fire snuffed out by City. #MCIARS”

It was not one of Odegaard’s best games, but it would be harsh to criticise the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder for his performance against Man City.

The 27-year-old dropped deep to initiate attacks and also pushed against the Man City press.

Odegaard, who missed Arsenal’s previous two games, due to injury, gave four key passes, too, and the Norway international attacking midfielder did have an inkling about the second goal from Man City.

As AFTV has pointed out with images, Odegaard urged his Arsenal team-mate, Gabriel Martinelli, to mark Nico O’Reilly, which the Brazilian winger did not heed his advice and Man City eventually scored.

AFTV noted on at X at 6:46pm on April 19: ‘Odegaard pointed to Nico O’Reilly, asking him to be marked by Martinelli.

‘Martinelli ignored and left Nico O’Reilly open, leading to Arsenal conceding the winning goal. Martin Odegaard obviously very frustrated.

‘Say whatever you want, Odegaard deserves every bit to be our captain. Outstanding vision.’

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