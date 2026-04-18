Arsenal cannot ‘match’ Man City ‘financial commitment’ for ‘dream target’ as record-breaking transfer takes shape

Arsenal want to sign Tino Livramento from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but the Gunners are unlikely to match the fee that Manchester City are prepared to pay to take him to the Etihad Stadium.

Livramento is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and has demonstrated his versatility by playing on the right flank as well as on the left for Newcastle this season.

The England international has given one assist in 26 matches in all competitions for Newcastle in the 2025/26 campaign.

With Newcastle having a disappointing season and unlikely to even finish in the top half of the Premier League table, Livramento could be on his way out of St. James’ Park this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are ‘strong admirers’ of Livramento and would love to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Jurrien Timber and Ben White are the two recognised right-backs for Arsenal, who have Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori as their two left-backs, with Piero Hincapie, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, also able to play in that role.

READ: Four candidates for Newcastle’s big summer sale ranked by how hard they’d be to replace

The report, though, has claimed that Arsenal are ‘unlikely to match the level of financial commitment’ that Premier League rivals Manchester City are ‘prepared to make’ for Livramento.

The 23-year-old Newcastle star is Man City’s ‘dream target’, and the Premier League giants are so keen on the Englishman that they are willing to ‘break the world transfer record for a right-back’ to secure a deal for him in the summer of 2026.

According to TEAMtalk, Livramento is considering his future at Newcastle, with Man City willing to include players in a deal with Newcastle.

The report comes ahead of the Premier League game between Man City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal are six points clear of second-placed Man City at the top of the table, but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

It is a title-decider, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready for the clash.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Manchester City v Arsenal, Enzo Fernandez, Roberto De Zerbi, Everton

Arteta said: “We have earned the right to be in this position, to be challenging and with the possibility to win and the opportunity to win on Sunday, arguably against the best team and the best manager that this league has ever seen.

“That’s a huge privilege, and we cannot wait to play the game.

“We’re going to prepare the game to win it, that’s for sure, and we see that as a big opportunity for us.

“We’re not going to spend one second talking about that [drawing].

“We prepare every game to win, that’s where we are and we’re going to continue to do the same.”

READ NEXT: Top 10 Premier League centre-backs: Van Dijk still imperious, no Saliba

