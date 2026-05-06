Man City midfielder responds to Arsenal ‘interest’ and makes immediate decision

Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, who have been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal have failed to convince Phil Foden to move to the Emirates Stadium, with multiple reports claiming that he will sign a new contract with Manchester City and turn down the chance to work with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

It has been a difficult season for Foden, who has made just 21 starts in the Premier League for Man City.

The England international midfielder’s performances when he has played have not been particularly great, with Foden scoring just 10 goals and giving only five assists in 46 matches in all competitions for Man City in the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Man City have full faith in Foden and have handed him a new contract.

According to BBC Sport, Foden has ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Man City over a new four-year contract.

Sky Sports has also made a similar claim about the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, whose current contract is due to run out in 2027.

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TEAMtalk, too, has reported that Foden has committed his long-term future to Man City, with the reliable transfer media outlet revealing Arsenal’s ‘interest’ in him.

Man City star Phil Foden rejects Arsenal

Arsenal were among the clubs who showed ‘interest’ in Foden over the past 12 months.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, too, are keen on Foden.

‘Despite that attention, Foden has made it clear his future lies in Manchester’, according to TEAMtalk.

The report has added: ‘Foden enlisted the services of Rafaela Pimenta, who comes highly recommended by close friend and teammate Erling Haaland.

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‘Her involvement has proven pivotal in pushing talks over the line and securing the long-term agreement.’

Foden came through the Man City youth system and is now a first-team star, so him turning ‘his back on mounting interest from rival clubs to agree fresh terms’ with the Premier League club should not come as a surprise at all.

The attacking midfielder has won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, the EFL Cup on five occasions, and the Champions League once with Man City so far in his career.

Last month, Bild journalist Christian Falk, dismissed suggestions that Bayern want to sign Foden from Man City.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are looking at Phil Foden ahead of the summer.

“He’s a very interesting name, of course! But, Bayern Munich aren’t looking for a player like him; a player who’s expensive and who’d want to play every game.

“Bayern are searching for a backup for the left wing position behind Luis Diaz. But, you know, they have Diaz, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and a young Lennart Karl who needs playing time to protect his development.

“Respectfully, where would Phil Foden play in this team? I think it wouldn’t be a good deal for both sides.”

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