Harry Redknapp predicts Arsenal v Man City title race outcome: ‘They will be second’

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has predicted who will win the Premier League title this season – Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal or Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Arsenal are having a wonderful season and are in a great position to beat Man City to the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have picked up 67 points from 30 matches so far and are seven points ahead of Man City, who are second and have a game in hand.

Arteta’s side have lost only three Premier League games all season and have conceded only 22 goals.

Arsenal last won the Premier League title back in 2004, but former Tottenham manager Redknapp believes that the north London club will emerge victorious in the title race this time around.

The pundit has also noted the problems that Man City have got this season.

Redknapp said on talkSPORT: “They (Arsenal) will win the Premier League, I am sure.

“Man City are obviously still very good, but they are not as good as they were a couple of years back, in my opinion.

“De Bruyne, Stones been injured a lot, Walker, best right-back at the time, you know, they have some key one or two, they are not quite the same, in my opinion.

“They will be second, but I do think Arsenal will win it.”

While Arsenal fans are delighted with how things are going this season, there have been criticisms aimed at the way that the Gunners are playing.

Arsenal focus on winning and scoring from set pieces, and the Gunners were also accused of time-wasting against Brighton and Hove Albion this week.

Former West Ham United and Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew believes that if Arsenal win the title this season, then it should come with an asterisk.

Pardew told talkSPORT: “When I’m looking at them with my football manager’s head on, they’re so professional.

“They do every bit of gamesmanship to get it over the line.

“But really and truly, Brighton, although they have definitely upped the tempo and looked better second half, they’ve not really hurt Arsenal.

“And at the moment it looks like Arsenal are going to see it through.

“There’ll be an asterisk next to their name because you’ve only got to look at them really in these type of performances and say it’s just a functional display.

“It’s a professional, functional display. They’re good, they’re strong, they’re powerful.

“But there is nothing beautiful about them. That’s the truth.”

