Arsenal and Man Utd ‘in auction’ for €50m Brazilian midfielder

Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United

Arsenal and Manchester United will go head-to-head for Atalanta star Ederson, according to an Italian report, as the Gunners and the Red Devils plan to reinforce their respective midfield department in the summer transfer window.

While Arsenal are aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, Man Utd are only two points away from securing their place in the top five.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd will be active in the transfer market this summer, and Ederson is a player that both the Gunners and the Red Devils are keen on.

According to TuttoJuve, Ederson is ‘in the auction’, with Arsenal and Man Utd involved in the race for Atalanta defensive midfielder.

Atletico Madrid have ‘decided not to make a move’ for the Brazil international defensive midfielder because of Atalanta’s demands.

The Italian club want between €45millon and €50m (up to £43.3m, $58.5m) for the 26-year-old, which is too much for Atletico.

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Atletico are now looking at Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, with TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric Italian news outlet reporting that ‘Arsenal and Manchester United are the two teams most interested in the Brazilian midfielder.

Arsenal and Man Utd going head-to-head for Ederson

The report, which has also noted Juventus’ interest in Ederson, has added: ‘Both clubs are looking for quality midfield reinforcements and see Ederson as an ideal profile due to his physicality, dynamism, and ability to get into the box.

‘With Arsenal and Manchester United ready to make concrete moves, negotiations for Ederson are entering the fray.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also recently reported Man Utd’s interest in Ederson.

Romano said on his YouTube channel over the weekend: “For Ederson, two Premier League clubs are considering this opportunity.

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“Man Utd’s interest is not a new story, as he was already on the list in summer 2025 and remains a monitored player.

“Man Utd are informed about the situation of Ederson, but at the moment nothing is decided.

“The first step is Champions League football and the second step is the managerial decision.

“Then they will activate the options they want for midfielders. This is going to be the plan.

“Ederson has been monitored for a long time at Man Utd. He was already a target one year ago, but Atalanta said no to his exit.

“This summer they are prepared to sell for €45m, but again from Man Utd there is still no decision made.”

Earlier this month, Romano explained why Ederson would be a smart signing for Man Utd.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel: “And then guys, keep an eye also on another player, and that name is Ederson, the Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta.

“Because what’s happening with Ederson is that Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player on personal terms already since February, March, but, at the moment, Atletico Madrid are not willing to pay what Atalanta want for Ederson.

“Atalanta start from €45million, maybe could be negotiated around €40m, something around that, but negotiating with Atalanta is never easy for any club.

“And so, now, from what I understand, Premier League clubs are also calling for Ederson.

“So, if Atalanta and Atletico Madrid are not able to close this deal for the Brazilian midfielder, keep an eye on the situation also with Premier League clubs, because, you remember that Man Utd were tracking him already when Ruben Amorim was the coach.

“He has always been appreciated by people at the club.

“Let’s see if Man Utd decide to return on this one, but Ederson could be attractive because he’s out of contract in 2027, could be a very good opportunity.

“He’s not on a crazy salary, so the salary could be a factor financially.

“You can get a very good player on a normal price in terms of the full package – salary, commission and then obviously transfer fee, but Atalanta insist on €45m.

“So, Premier League clubs also calling and attentive to the situation for Ederson after Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player, but not yet with Atalanta.”

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