Jamie Carragher makes shock Arsenal, Manchester United Carabao Cup predictions

Jamie Carragher is tipping West Ham to overcome Arsenal and Manchester United to beat Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Gunners have been in brilliant form this season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently positioned in second place in the Premier League after winning seven and drawing three of their opening ten matches.

Arsenal are also top of their Champions League group having won two of their three games and they beat Brentford 1-0 last month to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Arteta’s men face a trip to West Ham on Wednesday evening as they try and progress in the Carabao Cup with a number of changes expected.

And Carragher is tipping the Hammers – who have won just one of their last six Premier League matches – to triumph over Arsenal on penalties.

Carragher wrote in his EFL predictions: “This one’s a big one. I think it’ll be a really tight game and Arsenal will make a few changes.

READ MORE: Manchester United trio and Man City target in Premier League’s worst XI of the weekend

“It depends on what teams get put out because I’m not sure the changes West Ham will make with them being in the Europa League as well, so I’m going to go for West Ham on penalties.”

Man Utd have been unconvincing all season but Carragher is predicting that Newcastle will fail to get the better of them at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

“I’m going to go for Manchester United. I know United have got a lot of injuries at the moment, but I think if they can get a few back for that, they’ve still got a deeper squad than Newcastle.

“I think both teams will make changes, but I think home advantage and I think Manchester United will just get through. Prediction: Man Utd 1-0 Newcastle.”

On Liverpool’s match at Bournemouth, Carragher gave his verdict: “This one I have to get right! I’m going to go for Liverpool. I think it’ll be tight because I think Liverpool will make a lot of changes, but I think they’ll probably just have enough off the bench.

“With Manchester City already being out of this competition, I think it gives everyone a great opportunity to win a trophy. I think Jurgen Klopp will bring his big guns down to the game to be on the bench. Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool.”

And the former Liverpool defender feels Chelsea will easily beat Blackburn Rovers, Carragher continued: “I hope Chelsea win this one. They look like they’re just getting it together now this season under the manager Poch (Mauricio Pochettino) and I think they’ll win that comfortably against Blackburn Rovers. Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Blackburn.”