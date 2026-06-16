Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal will be able to bring Marcus Rashford to the Emirates Stadium for £40million, according to a report, as Manchester United get desperate to get rid of the England international winger.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona has ended, with the Spanish champions deciding not to trigger the buy option of £26million in the deal with Man Utd.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on X at 8:26am on June 16: “Marcus Rashford formally returns to Manchester United as €30m buy option clause for Barcelona has now expired.

“No decision on future yet as Barça are still keen on keeping Marcus but only on loan. Man United taking their time to make decision.”

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk reported that Man Utd are so desperate to get rid of Rashford that they are willing to sell the winger to Arsenal or Chelsea.

The reliable transfer news outlet reported that Man Utd ‘instructed intermediaries’ to try to find clubs for Rashford’.

READ: Man Utd ‘enquire’ about second West Ham star after Matheus Fernandes in £130m double deal

There have been ‘contact’ with Arsenal, who have been ‘made aware of Rashford’s availability as Man Utd assess every possible avenue’.

Marcus Rashford to Arsenal possible for £40m

Arsenal are looking to sign a left-winger, with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta keen on bringing in an upgrade on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

It has now emerged that Arsenal could be able to sign Rashford for just £40million.

The Athletic has reported that there is a clause in Rashford’s contract that is available to all clubs, except Liverpool and Manchester City.

Journalist David Ornstein has revealed: ‘There is a £40m clause available to all admirers – bar local rivals Liverpool and Manchester City – and a number of Premier League teams have expressed interest.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says ‘Arsenal have called for weeks’ for €100m ‘superstar’

‘But if Rashford goes back to Old Trafford, it is believed his preference would be to honour the remaining 24 months on his deal there rather than join an English team.’

Michael Owen backs Marcus Rashford for Arsenal

This latest development on the future of Rashford comes after former Man Utd striker Michael Owen said that Arsenal would be a great option for the winger.

Owen told Metro last week: “Arsenal are still sort of searching for centre forward so it gives you another option up there.

“Obviously on the left-hand side, Trossard is a very good player and Martinelli’s a very good player, but they aren’t quite on Rashford’s level when he’s fit and firing.

“I can’t imagine Arsenal are going to be signing too many players.

“I expect them just to be quite opportunistic; maybe if a great centre forward comes along or an opportunity to get somebody, then they will act.

“But I don’t think it’s the worst shout to be honest.

“I think Rashford’s first priority will be to stay at Barcelona and I think his team will be working around the clock to try to sort that one out.

“But if that doesn’t work, then of course other teams come into the fray and Arsenal could be a great option.”

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