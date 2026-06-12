Michael Owen tells Marcus Rashford which club to join after Man Utd exit – ‘great option’

Marcus Rashford, who was on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United in 2025/26

Michael Owen believes that Arsenal would be a great club for Marcus Rashford to join should Barcelona not make his loan deal from Manchester United permanent, with the former Red Devils striker of the belief that the winger will make Mikel Arteta’s side better.

Barcelona have until June 15 to trigger the £26million option and sign Rashford on a permanent contract from Man Utd.

The Spanish champions have already decided that they will not do so, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting that Barcelona want another loan deal for Rashford.

Man Utd are not receptive to the idea of sending Rashford out on loan yet again.

The Premier League giants, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, want to sell Rashford this summer.

Arsenal are among the clubs have been informed of Rashford’s availability, with Man Utd open to selling the England international winger to the Gunners.

READ: ‘Man Utd to beat Arsenal’ to £80m star who’s ‘increasingly likely to’ make Old Trafford move

Former Man Utd striker Michael Owen believes that Arsenal would be a great option for Rashford and is of the opinion that he would be an upgrade on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli for the left wing.

Michael Owen urges Marcus Rashford to consider Arsenal move

Owen told Metro: “Arsenal are still sort of searching for centre forward so it gives you another option up there.

“Obviously on the left-hand side, Trossard is a very good player and Martinelli’s a very good player, but they aren’t quite on Rashford’s level when he’s fit and firing.

“I can’t imagine Arsenal are going to be signing too many players.

“I expect them just to be quite opportunistic; maybe if a great centre forward comes along or an opportunity to get somebody, then they will act.

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“But I don’t think it’s the worst shout to be honest.

“I think Rashford’s first priority will be to stay at Barcelona and I think his team will be working around the clock to try to sort that one out.

“But if that doesn’t work, then of course other teams come into the fray and Arsenal could be a great option.”

While Man Utd are determined to sell Rashford, Owen still harbours hope that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, will give him another chance under manager Carrick.

Owen said: “Well, if it was any other manager, then I would say it’s impossible.

“The only chink of light is that it’s Michael Carrick and he knows him.

“If he really rates him, then is it beyond the realms?

“There might be a tiny chink of light, but I still think it’s very unlikely.

“I know Barcelona didn’t trigger that option yet but United really want to get rid.

“They know Rashford wants to stay.

“Barcelona might be playing hardball, and they might say, ‘We’ll take it, but you know we’re not going to pay that type of fee’, so it still might be a lot of posturing.

“I would still expect him to be at Barcelona next season personally, and I can’t see a return to Manchester United but as I say, the one little glimmer of hope for everybody might be that it’s Michael Carrick and he’s working wonders already and he knows him really well.”

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