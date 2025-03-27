Arsenal legend Martin Keown reckons the Premier League giants have already finalised one summer signing as an update on their ‘No.1 target has surfaced.

The Gunners are enjoying a decent season as they are second in the Premier League and have reached the Champions League quarter-finals, but they are clearly crying out for a new striker.

Arsenal should have signed a striker in January or last summer and have since been punished with Kai Havertz and Gabriel ruled out for the remainder of this season.

Mikel Arteta‘s side will surely sign at least one new striker this summer with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen among their mooted targets. Two of whom are contenders to be the 2025 top scorer in Europe.

It remains to be seen who Arsenal will eventually sign, but Keown believes his former club “already have a player bought”.

“I just feel with Isak, now they [Newcastle] won that [trophy], it’s going to be even more difficult to get him away from there,” Keown told TNT Sports.

“The whole world is on it. It’s about finding these players before everybody else does.

“There’s a new director of football now. You’ve got to go after the players, a good free transfer.

“You can’t just keep spending money on the obvious Declan Rice,

“But you can be certain this summer they will be buying a striker, without doubt.”

He added: “I would suggest that there is already a player bought and it’s already done from an Arsenal point of view.

“They won’t make that mistake again.”

Keown mentions Isak, but a report from Caught Offside claims Sesko – who came close to joining Arsenal last summer – is their ‘No.1 target’.

Regarding Arsenal’s ‘offer plan’, the report explains.