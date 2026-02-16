Arsenal star Odegaard tells agent to ‘open talks’ with Man Utd as ‘likely new captain’ named

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard ‘could leave to explore new opportunities’ with Man Utd emerging as a potential destination, according to reports.

The Gunners have been having a great season with Mikel Arteta’s leaders currently four points ahead of second-placed Man City in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal beat Wigan 4-0 on Sunday to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, while they are in the League Cup final and through to the last-16 of the Champions League.

Odegaard has provided one goal and four assists in 19 Premier League appearances this season with his form a long way from the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, which saw him contribute 23 goals and 17 assists in 72 league matches.

The Norway international has seen himself bench on a number of occasions by Arteta this season, while he is currently out with a knee injury.

And now an account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 707k followers has claimed that Odegaard could leave in the summer with Declan Rice being lined up to take over as the new captain.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Arsenal are in talks with their captain Martin Ødegaard about his role at the club. The player could leave to explore new opportunities. Declan Rice is likely to be the new @Arsenal captain next season #afc.’

While another account on X, this time maybe not as reliable, insists that Odegaard has told his agent to ‘open talks’ with Man Utd ahead of a potential summer move.

It is claimed that Odegaard feels ‘deeply unappreciated’ by Arsenal and that he is now ‘100 per cent willing to leave’ the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Topskills Sports UK wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Martin Ødegaard has instructed his agent to open talks with Manchester United over a potential summer transfer. The Norwegian captain feels deeply unappreciated at Arsenal by both the board and coaching staff.

‘Sources say promises made to him have been broken, with high tension reported between Ødegaard and Mikel Arteta in recent weeks. He is now 100% willing to leave the club.

‘Bayern Munich remains strongly committed to signing the playmaker, but Ødegaard’s priority is to stay in the Premier League. It would take an exceptional offer to convince him to choose the Bundesliga giants over Manchester United. More to follow soon!’

Odegaard gave an update on his current injury in the Arsenal’s programme on Sunday, he wrote: “I picked up a bit of an injury when they (Brentford) scored their goal, but hopefully it’s not too bad.

“We’ll see how it goes in the build-up to today’s game and over the next few days.

“I tried to clear the ball as it came down, but instead kicked into the player a bit, and ended up over-stretching my leg, which pinched the knee.

“I was able to carry on, but on Friday morning it was very sore, so I was worried of course, but thankfully it looks like it’s not too bad.”