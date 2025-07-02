£75m star ‘considers Arsenal exit’ as Gunners put £43m limit on fee for replacement

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli is ready to leave the Emirates Stadium if the Gunners bring in another left winger this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have been hard at work in the summer transfer window with deals for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard lined up.

While Mikel Arteta has strengthened his goalkeeping department with confirmation that Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga has signed from Chelsea in a £5m deal.

A new centre-forward remains key for Arsenal this summer with talks held over potential deals for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, while they have also had an opening bid rejected for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta are also eyeing a new winger with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo understood to be their top target if he becomes available.

Arsenal’s desire to bring in a new left winger could see Martinelli – who starts in that position regularly – leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer amid interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey claims that Martinelli ‘is happy at Arsenal as things stand’ – but the Brazilian’s ‘people have just told Bayern that if Arsenal buy another left forward then he would consider his future’.

Adding more details about Bayern Munich’s plans to sign a winger, Bailey said: “Sources close to Bayern have told me that there are a host of wide players the club like and even some we have no knowledge that they are looking at.

“To see them asking about [Luis] Diaz and Martinelli is not a surprise, and even [Anthony] Elanga – Bayern have time to do their work and get the right player to add to their squad.”

When asked in April about his future at the Gunners, Martinelli said: “I’ve always said I’m really happy here at Arsenal. This is my home. I love to be here. I love the club. The club has given me so much.”

One player who could replace Martinelli is Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman after the Nigeria international contributed 20 goals and six assists last season for the Serie A outfit.

Italian publication Corriere della Sera insists that Arsenal are interested in the 27-year-old, who has already played in the Premier League for Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, with Atalanta valuing him at €60m.

But Arsenal do not want to pay that much for Lookman with the Gunners hoping to sign him for €50m (£43m) ‘with some bonuses’ this summer.