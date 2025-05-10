Arsenal have a big summer ahead of them as Mikel Arteta enters make-or-break territory. Plenty of players have been linked with a move to the Emirates, but who should be sold this summer? Nine players, we reckon. Including Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

We’ve gone through every first-team player at Arsenal and decided who should be kept or sold, with some already confirmed to be leaving.

David Raya: Keep

His penalty save against Paris Saint-Germain could’ve been the shot in the arm Arsenal needed to stage a comeback. Instead, they conceded to Achraf Hakimi minutes later and that was that. Raya was helpless for both goals in Paris and has proven to be a very good goalkeeper, certainly better than Aaron Ramsdale. So, listen, fair play to Mikel Arteta for that. Keeping him is a no-brainer.

Karl Hein: Keep

A perfectly serviceable back-up goalkeeper. If he’s happy to sit on the bench all season, let him.

William Saliba: Keep

Keeping Saliba should be easy enough, even with Real Madrid lurking. Knowing them, they’ll try to get him for a cut-price fee next summer or on a free the year after anyway. The priority for Arsenal is to get Saliba tied down to a new contract.

He’s a world-class centre-back who might – understandably – want to see if Arsenal can win something before committing. He deserves to play for a winning club and Arsenal are not that at the moment.

Convincing the Frenchman that the Emirates is the place for him will be just as important as any summer signing. The Gunners can’t let him drift into the final year of his contract.

Kieran Tierney: Leaving

Heading back to Celtic on a free. What a coup.

Ben White: Keep

White is a fan favourite at the Emirates and for the first time in his career, has had a season where he’s struggled to stay fit. Knee surgery was necessary and there have been little niggles holding him back since his return in February.

Still, there is no logic in selling him.

Gabriel Magalhaes: Keep

Arsenal miss Gabriel. It’s no coincidence that they’ve become fragile from set-pieces again – and can’t score from their own corners anymore – without the big Brazilian.

Jurrien Timber: Keep

After a wretched first year, Timber has bounced back and quietly become one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers.

Jakub Kiwior: Keep

Arteta blocking his exit last summer made little sense at the time, and even less sense when he didn’t start in the Premier League until December, even being left out of the matchday squad altogether on matchday one against Wolves.

Kiwior has proven to be a reliable player in Gabriel’s absence and if he does leave, Arsenal should make a profit on the £22m they paid to sign him.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Sell

David Ornstein says Zinchenko is ‘available’, which is hardly a surprise. A summer exit is inevitable and for the best, for everyone.

Zinchenko helped Arsenal transition from top-four hopefuls to title challengers when he and Gabriel Jesus joined from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but the club has outgrown both players.

The key now? Get a decent fee. They won’t recoup the £32m spent, but anything less than £20m would be a proper f**k up.

Takehiro Tomiyasu: Sell, if even possible

Perennially injured. Good when fit, which is very rarely. If a buyer exists and he can pass a medical, Arsenal should sell.

Riccardo Calafiori: Keep

Signed from Bologna last summer, Calafiori is very good but also very injury prone. A full pre-season could make all the difference.

Myles Lewis-Skelly: Keep

Calafiori’s return to fitness will help ease the burden on Lewis-Skelly, whose development this season has been remarkable – but the kid clearly needs a breather now and then, as his showing against PSG proved.

Still, the sky is the limit for this young man.

Nuno Tavares: Sell

Yes, the enigma that is Tavares still exists.

On loan at Lazio, there is an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. The 25-year-old has a very respectable eight assists in 21 Serie A matches this season, though they all came in his first eight appearances. Since then, he has struggled to stay fit, which casts some doubt over the obligation being met.

When he joined Lazio, his Transfermarkt market value was £12.7m; it’s now £21.1m. Arsenal definitely didn’t negotiate a fee that high.

Thomas Partey: Bosman

Arsenal desperately missed him in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against PSG and they looked a lot better with him in Paris. Still, his loss of concentration on the edge of his own box killed the tie.

Out of contract and, right on cue, suddenly fit and playing well. Don’t fall for it, Mikel. His hamstring will snap the second he signs a two-year extension.

Martin Odegaard: Keep

Odegaard has come under intense scrutiny, particularly from his own fans, in recent weeks. The criticism has been justified as he’s been unable to rally his team through a difficult spell as captain, but there’s no doubt that he remains a crucial player.

His poor performances could be down to the ankle he injured earlier this season and if that’s the case, this summer will be huge for him to rest, recover and return fully fit next campaign.

Jorginho: Leaving

Off to Flamengo when his contract expires. All the best, you lovely sideways-passing man.

Mikel Merino: Keep

There will not be a bad word said about makeshift striker Merino, who exceeded expectations up front in the absence of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

As a centre-forward, the Spaniard scored six goals and provided three assists in 11 matches, including four goals in six Premier League appearances.

Declan Rice: Keep

One of not very many Arsenal players clearly capable of producing in the big moments. Rice has been a £100million bargain.

Ethan Nwaneri: Keep

Nwaneri is one of England’s most exciting young talents and after a big step up this season, he deserves even more opportunities in 2025/26.

Fabio Vieira: Keep

Vieira is back at Porto on loan and still looks like the wrong fit for the Premier League, but not having a direct back-up for Martin Odegaard has hurt Arsenal this campaign. Depth is the only justification for keeping Vieira. If they sign another creative midfielder, though, he’s expendable.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: Sell

There were big hopes for Lokonga when he joined Arsenal from Anderlecht in 2021 but he’s unfortunately been a major disappointment. I’d love to say there’s still a player in there capable of contributing for Arsenal but that would be a lie.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Sevilla, who have an option to buy. Having used him sparingly in 2024/25, the Spanish club probably won’t use it.

Marquinhos: Sell

If you remembered he existed, well done. One of a mere five attackers signed by Mikel Arteta. Grim.

Reiss Nelson: Sell

Nelson was doing well on loan at Fulham before a hamstring injury wiped him out. Arsenal won’t fetch much now.

Bukayo Saka: Keep

Obviously.

Gabriel Jesus: Sell, if even possible

See: Tomiyasu. If a Saudi Arabian club fancies Jesus, Arsenal have to take the money and run.

Gabriel Martinelli: Sell

Sigh. Unfortunately, Martinelli has stagnated and I’d be surprised if he reaches or exceeds the level we saw in 2022/23. Edu Gaspar likely would have blocked any transfer for his fellow Brazilian but he’s not at Arsenal anymore, so there is a strong possibility the winger leaves this summer.

Martinelli has nine goals and six assists in 48 matches this season, which is not the return of a title-winning winger. A striker is the priority but upgrading on the 23-year-old would go a long way to finally getting over the line in the Premier League and Champions League.

Leandro Trossard: Keep

Debatable one, this. If Arteta promises to use him exclusively as a super sub or Carabao Cup starter, everyone’s happy. Except Trossard.

Kai Havertz: Keep

Arsenal have no doubt missed Havertz in the run-in. He has become integral to the way they play, but they need to change the way they play and that starts with the signing of an out-and-out striker, which the former Chelsea man is not.

Raheem Sterling: Do not keep

Sterling’s loan will expire and everyone will pretend it never happened.