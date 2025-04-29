Arsenal star Martinelli sends transfer message to Arteta ahead of the summer window

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli insists he would welcome a new attacking addition in the summer as they “need the biggest players”.

The Gunners are likely to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for a third season in a row after Liverpool won the title on Sunday with four games to spare.

They are currently five points ahead of third-placed Newcastle heading into the final four fixtures and now their full focus is on trying to win the Champions League.

Their failure to put pressure on Liverpool in the second half of the season has partly come due to season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Mikel Merino has done well as a makeshift striker but there are now even greater calls for Arsenal to invest in a new striker over the summer months.

And now Martinelli has revealed that he’s open to a new attacking addition as the Gunners should have the “biggest players”.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, Martinelli said: “We play for Arsenal, it’s a competition every day.

“The club wants to have the best players in the world because it’s one of the biggest in the world. We’re used to it.”

When asked if he felt Arsenal needed to boost their attacking quality in the summer, Martinelli replied: “We’re a big club, we need the biggest players. We’re really happy when the big players come to the club.”

Arsenal host PSG on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta can feel the size of the fixture.

When asked if it feels like the biggest game of his life, Arteta replied: “It does and you sense it, you sense the energy, the enthusiasm that it’s something unique. It’s probably one of the biggest games that the Emirates have seen since we built it. We’re full of energy, enthusiasm and can’t wait to play the game tomorrow.”

On what it would mean to win the Champions League, Arteta added: “Especially with the circumstances that we had this season, how we have overcome a lot of issues and challenges and the fact that the team is here as one of the four best teams in Europe. It tells you about the mindset, the spirit and how much we really want it. We are making history, it’s a beautiful story right now but we want much more. ”

On whether they can learn anything from Aston Villa’s approach to their matches against PSG in the quarter-finals, Arteta continued: “You learn a lot from every game. It’s different, I think the context and results from both games are very, very different.

“The same with Liverpool, but I take a lot of things from the game that we played here.

“We understand how strong they are as a team, the individuals that they have, but we have the same. So when you get to this stage, I think the margins and the difference between the two teams are not big. It’s really the mindset, it’s the attitude and how we’re going to play the game tomorrow.”